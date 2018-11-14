White Lecturer Calls Cops On Black Student Who Had Her Feet Up In Class

A Texas university is investigating claims that a white professor called the police on a black student who reportedly had her feet propped up during a class.

Student Apurva Rawal recorded the incident at the University of Texas at San Antonio and uploaded the footage to Twitter on Tuesday.

“So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil,” he wrote.

“This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn’t talking or interrupting lecture.”

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn't talking or interrupting lecture — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

The class before this professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

As upset as I am that my professor decided to throw a temper tantrum the lecture before an exam and cancel class, I'm even more outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

I chose to attend this university because of it's welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, and today's events genuinely make me concerned for not only my fellow students, but any future roadrunners that may choose to attend this institution in the future — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

In a letter sent to students on Tuesday, the university’s president, Taylor Eighmy, said initial reactions indicated that “feelings of marginalization on the part of some students ― especially our African American students ― are real and profound.”

Two separate investigations are being carried out in relation to the matter, including “one on potential discrimination” and “the other on classroom management.”

“For the best interest of all involved, the faculty member’s classes will be taught by another faculty member for the remainder of the semester,” he wrote. “The student involved in the incident has been welcomed back to class and offered support services.”

COS Interim Dean Howard Grimes and I both are aware of the video that was taken in a biology classroom earlier today. Creating a classroom environment that is conducive to learning is our priority, so we too are concerned and will respond accordingly when we learn more. #utsa — Kimberly Andrews Espy (@ProvostEspy) November 12, 2018

Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee has claimed to be the student involved in the incident, writing that “upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers.”

“I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once,” she tweeted. “A police report is being filed atm [at the moment], this is just the beginning.”

HuffPost has contacted the user for comment.

This is me in Anita Moss’ 2053 Bio classroom. Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support! https://t.co/YUZGmwgFa7 — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

I seriously can’t thank my class enough for this ♥️ they literally stood up for me after I was escorted out by 3 officers and called her out for being disruptive to them as well this whole semester. Completely overwhelmed and thankful rn — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

Twitter users have blasted the professor’s actions, with many calling on the university to terminate her employment.

hey fellow professors and teachers: don't do this https://t.co/4dWf8j09L5 — Eric Weiskott (@ericweiskott) November 13, 2018

If, as a professor, you don't realize disrupting your class to single out a student of color for putting her feet up is a waste of your students' valuable learning time, perhaps you don't really care about educating, do you? Former prof here, calling BS. #education https://t.co/GvXdwQGgcE — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) November 13, 2018

Pretty straightforward here: Af-Am student stretched out in class not bothering anyone, talking or dysrupting class & Racist WW bio prof called campus police...not 1 student policy says ANYTHING about students not being able 2put feet up on t/back of chairs.#BioBetty https://t.co/1iEp3lI1PS — Dr. Kate Shaw MA., MS., PsyD. (@katelovesneuro) November 13, 2018

She should be fired. Immediately. Jesus Christ the class wasn't even full. https://t.co/LDJJELwjUm — Bella Pink Patti (@TheseJustTweets) November 14, 2018

Obvs your girl had to take a moment to give Professor Moss (anita.moss@utsa.edu) a shout pic.twitter.com/Fpiep3abvC — Chantel Cole (@Chantelcole_) November 13, 2018

Apparently, being black while learning has become a felony. — Samuel Carroll Brown (@SCarrollBrown) November 14, 2018