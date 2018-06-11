HUFFPOST FINDS
06/11/2018 06:11 pm ET

11 Adorable UV Swimsuits For Babies

Shield them in style.
By Amanda Pena

When it comes to sun protection for your baby, finding strategic ways to keep them covered for as long as possible is the way to go.

UV swimwear is an easy and adorable option to add a little extra protection to your sunscreen soaked baby. While these swimsuits alone won’t replace sunscreen and you will still need to regularly reapply to protect your kiddos, they are a great additional layer to keep their skin protected.

 If you’re on the hunt for UV swimwear for your baby, see below for 11 UV protective suits for your little one:

  • 1 Boden Pretty Surf Suit UPF 50
    Get it on <a href="http://www.bodenusa.com/en-us/baby-swimwear/rash-guards-and-surf-suits/y0158-mul/baby-oasis-blue-vintage-f
    Boden
    Get it on Boden.com.
  • 2 UV Skinz UPF 50+ Sun & Swim Suit
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZSSJQ5Y/ref=sspa_dk_detail_4?amp=&pd_rd_i=B00E5WWHLO&pd_rd_r=a8da941b-6d9d-11
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 3 Boden Rash Guard Two Piece Set UPF 50+
    Get it on <a href="http://www.bodenusa.com/en-us/baby-swimwear/rash-guards-and-surf-suits/y0156-lbl/baby-candy-blue_ivory-str
    Boden
    Get it on Boden.com.
  • 4 i play. Breathable Sun Protection Shirt UPF 50+
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/play-Toddler-Breatheasy-Protection-Shirt/dp/B00D402HRC?tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" t
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 5 Coolibar UPF 50+ Baby Hooded One Piece Swimsuit
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KT8S26/ref=sspa_dk_detail_5?amp=&pd_rd_i=B079KT8S26&pd_rd_r=a8da941b-6d9d-11
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 6 Carter's 1-Piece Rashguard UPF 50+
    Get it on <a href="https://www.carters.com/carters-baby-girl-swim-shop/V_230G046.html?cgid=carters-baby-girl-swim-shop&amp;dw
    Carters
    Get it on Carters.com.
  • 7 JoJo Maman Bebe Elephant 1-Piece Sun Protection Suit UPF 50+
    Get it on <a href="http://www.jojomamanbebe.com/1-piece-sun-protection-suit-d7967.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwu_jYBRD8ARIsAC3EGCLVWFWx
    JoJo Maman Bebe
    Get it on Jojomamanbebe.com.
  • 8 H&M Swim Set UPF 50
    Get it on <a href="http://www.hm.com/us/product/90381?gclid=Cj0KCQjwu_jYBRD8ARIsAC3EGCJXf8FdlYGo-g7rwEEWR3S7IDMUWMXepMqU6KlIf
    HM
    Get it on hm.com.
  • 9 H&M Swimsuit UPF 50
    Get it on <a href="http://www.hm.com/us/product/81625?article=81625-B&amp;cm_vc=PRA1" target="_blank">hm.com</a>.
    HM
    Get it on hm.com.
  • 10 Gap Rashguard Shorty One-Piece UPF 40+
    Get it on <a href="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=259506002&amp;CAWELAID=120280880001364743&amp;CAGPSPN=pla&amp;CA
    Gap
    Get it on Gap.com.
  • 11 Toddlers' Sun-and-Surf Bodysuit
    Get it on <a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/67981?page=toddlers-sun-and-surf-bodysuit&amp;bc=12-628-1066&amp;feat=1066
    LL Bean
    Get it on llbean.com.

