11 Adorable UV Swimsuits For Babies

When it comes to sun protection for your baby, finding strategic ways to keep them covered for as long as possible is the way to go.
UV swimwear is an easy and adorable option to add a little extra protection to your sunscreen soaked baby. While these swimsuits alone won’t replace sunscreen and you will still need to regularly reapply to protect your kiddos, they are a great additional layer to keep their skin protected.
If you’re on the hunt for UV swimwear for your baby, see below for 11 UV protective suits for your little one:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.