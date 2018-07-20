UVA Students Blast School For Hiring Trump Aide And Frequent Defender

Tom Williams via Getty Images Marc Short, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, plans to teach at the University of Virginia beginning next month.

A group of students and faculty at the University of Virginia is attempting to block President Donald Trump’s legislative director, Marc Short, from taking a teaching position at the school after he departs the White House on Friday.

A Change.org petition has gathered hundreds of signatures in an effort to protest Short’s hiring. Petitioners moved their campaign to the public site after a version made through Google Docs counted well over 100 signees from professors, students and staff. The campus in Charlottesville, which witnessed a deadly white supremacist rally last August, is quickly approaching the anniversary of the infamous clashes.

“While we do not object to dialogue with members of this administration, we do object to the use of our university to clean up their tarnished reputations,” reads the petition that has 300 signatures.

“More personally,” it continues. “As we approach the first anniversary of the white nationalist violence against this university, this town, and our friends, neighbors, students, faculty and staff — all of whom are represented among the injured — it is unconscionable that we would add to our university a person who served in a high-level position for the administration that first empowered, then defended, those white nationalists.”

In the wake of the rally, which left one counterprotester dead, Trump infamously claimed there were “very fine people on both sides” of the conflict.

Short told Politico that he is “sympathetic” to the petitioners’ concerns and thought the administration “could have done a better job expressing sympathy for the victims and outrage at those who perpetrated this evil.”

He plans to teach at the university’s Darden School of Business, where he received his MBA, according to Politico. The former aide will also serve as a fellow at the university’s Miller Center of Public Affairs, a nonpartisan affiliate studying contemporary policy, where he will participate in conferences and engage with students, The Washington Post reported.

William Hitchcock, a professor at the Miller Center, told Inside Higher Ed that the university did not allow faculty to give input on Short’s hiring. He feels the former aide “doesn’t fit the values” of the center.

“He is extremely partisan, and this is a nonpartisan scholarly institution,” Hitchcock said. “We examine politics here but we are not participating in any political campaigns.”