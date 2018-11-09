VA Secretary Defends Lethal Taxpayer-Funded Experiments On Dogs

Robert Wilkie, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, pledged Friday to continue allowing researchers to conduct ultimately lethal experiments on dogs, nearly eight months after Congress passed a measure to hinder the practice.

“I am going to do everything possible to make sure our veterans come first,” Wilkie said at a National Press Club event in Washington, D.C.

Included in the massive government spending bill passed in March was a provision barring the department from using dogs in any experiment unless the specific objectives of the study can only be met through canine testing. Even then, the secretary must directly sign off on all canine experimentation.

The department is actively planning medical studies using dogs, USA Today reported earlier this month.

“I love canines,” Wilkie said. “I was raised with them. I’ve seen them in my military life perform miracles. But we have the opportunity to change the lives of men and women who have been terribly hurt.”

Wilkie said he would continue to authorize animal testing “until somebody tells me that that research does not help” lead to medical advancements for humans.

Animal welfare groups and wide swaths of the general public oppose canine experimentation on grounds that it is extremely painful for the animals and excessively cruel. Experiments have been conducted on dogs as young as 6 months and involve surgeries to their brains, spines and hearts.

The dogs are killed at the end of the studies.