We rightly scoffed at wearing lipstick on our vaginas. But wearing vaginas on our nails? Now that’s something we’re all labia-bout.

The slightly NSFW and totally badass nail design has been popping up on Instagram, and we can’t get enough. One manicurist’s work in particular is making waves for her realistic vulva rendering and apt placement of pearls.

Portland-based nail artist Asa Bree captioned the photo of her masterpiece,″✨ PUSSY✨POWER✨ ,” and the woman who received the manicure seemed to agree.

“I’ve got 2 extra vags which means everything I touch will turn into a magical vagina!” she captioned her own photo of the look. We’ll agree with that logic.

If this particular look is a bit too life-life for you, there are plenty of more subtle ways to salute the vagina in nail art. Here are a few of our favorites:

