Actress Roseanne Barr may have a beef with former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, but Jarrett insists it doesn’t keep her up at night.

She addressed Barr’s attacks against her on Wednesday and said they would have bothered her more if they’d come from the hosts of “The View,” where she was appearing as a guest.

“If one of you said something like that about me, that might hurt my feelings,” Jarrett joked before insisting, “This isn’t what keeps me up at night.”

She continued: “What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the border. Or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they’re going to be safe and the parents dropping them off. These are the things that keep me up at night. Not a racist tweet.”

Still, that didn’t stop Jarrett from taking a jab at Barr.

Asked how she would respond to the bizarre video in which Barr screamed, “I thought the bitch was white!” Jarrett simply smiled and asked, “Roseanne who?”

Jarrett also burned Barr when “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned the comedian will be a guest on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night.