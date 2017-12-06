Van Jones On Michael Flynn's Guilty Plea: A 'Bunch Of People About To Go To Jail'

CNN’s Van Jones did not mince words when discussing the federal investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election on “The Late Show” Tuesday night.

“When your main homeboy turns snitch, a whole bunch of people about to go to jail,” Jones said. “That’s just how that works.”

Last week, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. The plea was seen as an indication that Flynn was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials during the presidential election.

Flynn resigned in February.