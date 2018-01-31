Van Jones Tears Apart Trump's Speech: 'Sweet-Tasting Candy With Poison In It'

. @VanJones68 on President Trump's #SOTU address: "He was selling sweet tasting candy with poison in it" https://t.co/uXi9y7GKeG

President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech was largely missing his usual combative bluster, but CNN’s Van Jones wasn’t buying the gentler tone.

“He was selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it,” Jones said Tuesday night.

He then criticized the president for implying that immigrant children are gang members, calling it “completely unacceptable.”