Van Jones Tears Apart Trump's Speech: 'Sweet-Tasting Candy With Poison In It'

President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech was largely missing his usual combative bluster, but CNN’s Van Jones wasn’t buying the gentler tone.
“He was selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it,” Jones said Tuesday night.
He then criticized the president for implying that immigrant children are gang members, calling it “completely unacceptable.”
