Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband, Donald Trump Jr., on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding with the Manhattan Supreme Court, Page Six reported. The outlet initially reported on the pair’s marital problems on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources who claimed the couple “have been living separate lives.”

Sources told the New York tabloid that friends were increasingly concerned over Trump Jr.’s online behavior, including liking tweets by conspiracy theorists criticizing a teenage survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was hospitalized in February after a Massachusetts man sent an envelope of white powder to the couple’s Trump Tower residence in New York City. Upon examination, the powder was discovered to be non-hazardous.

Shortly after his wife’s hospitalization, Trump Jr. left for India on a Trump Organization trip.

Although the businessman has not taken an explicit role in his father’s White House, Trump Jr. has made a number of appearances on behalf of the first family. He met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a closed-door meeting in February and made several stops in Pennsylvania this month to campaign on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne.

The couple’s marital issues seem to have been exacerbated by the powder incident and Trump Jr.’s travels, which have left Vanessa “increasingly lonely,” based on Page Six reports.

Vanessa Trump, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, have five children and have been married since 2005. An “uncontested” filing means the pair anticipate an amiable separation, without a legal battle over child custody or assets.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This article has been updated.