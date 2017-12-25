Vanities of the Ecclesiastes

A ferocious wave struck the cliff ledge, and then swiftly swashed its way back along its recourse.

A week ago, a few friends and I, unbridled now in the aftermath of our final exams, planned an unforgettable trip to a mesmerising cliff-side, and one that offered a plethora of picturesque views. In addition to the panorama that one could so heartedly witness from atop the cliff-side, natural beauty abound and with seagulls loitering in the near distance, much alike carefully-executed brush strokes on a scenic canvas, one could conspicuously see the friction that elicited as one wave vigorously brushed across the cliff-base, perpetually moulding its course before translocating. As these waves retreated, they yielded concentric ripples that coalesced to summate into an intricate pattern, and it was within the minutiae of the intersection of these forceful waves that I found myself pondering over an oft-ignored but very pressing notion.

A few weeks ago, while walking alongside a moonlit river in the central city, I sighted a school of exceedingly ostentatious cars, including, but not limited to Jaguars, Porsches, and Bentleys—brands that we are accustomed to subconsciously linking with social class and status. Besieged by these riches, and enamoured of my years of privilege growing up, I began to envision myself amalgamated in these riches too, noticing these cars pull up next to a posh restaurant, but for a reason quite unbeknownst, I derived no sense of satisfaction. In fact, it was an unfounded sense of insatiability that began to consume me, propelling me towards an idea that we often ignore as we learn to take our privileges for granted.

Along the same road, however, as I treaded past the river-bridge, the snow-cold air bustling across my face, rendering it paralysed, I saw an old man wrapped in a torn blanket, swaddled in a small corner across a steel shutter. He seemed like a mellow man—tall and proud, even in such an unprivileged hierarchal order—yet enervated with years of struggle against mendicancy. As I inched closer to him, ever more gradually, I saw him shivering amidst the freezing winter breezes. His wrinkles, adorning every nook of his face, divulged unsaid tales of his years spent swaddled in such corners across random streets around the city. Overcome with this realisation, I came to appreciate something far more transcendent.

For me, the cold weather was an ephemeral discomfort that would instantly terminate in a few minutes’ time, as I’d sip my cup of Mocha sitting across my radiator. For the man, however, it was an eternal curse.

Hailing from a very privileged family, and blessed with all the vanities of life, I’d learned to take all that came my way for granted. But in that moment, as I stood at the crossroads of two entirely distinct modes of life, one replete with all the vanities that the preacher of Ecclesiastes described as “meaningless” and the other befallen with apparent misery, I realised, alike Anne Fadiman, that lessons that are the most imperative are often found not at the centre of things, but at the peripheries where tangents meet.

I like cliff-sides, shorelines and airports. These places, in Fadiman’s terms, posses very captivating frictions and incongruities, and often, when I stand at the periphery, I’m able to consider both sides better than if I were at the centre of one.

Not surprisingly, I too had learned to take all the privileges that came my way for granted. But in that moment and time, I found myself bow down in sheer gratefulness, entirely thankful for all the opportunities that have been bestowed upon me. More importantly, however, I came to believe that all the vanities that the preacher of the Ecclesiastes encountered are in fact meaningless, primarily because everything, every rich, and every luxury succumbs to finitude. As clichéd as it may sound, it is significantly more meaningful to derive happiness from helping those in need, from loving incessantly, and from forgiving people even when they are clearly at the wrong-end of the horizon.

Over time, I tried catching the forceful waves with my hand. Predictably enough, the water swashed through my fingers unstoppably before I could even realise. Time, then, is a similarly unstoppable force that races towards its end, the clock-hands a blur, and the only way to make it slow down is to savour each moment that we encounter, and live beyond our potential.