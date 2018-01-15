VC Gender Equality In Funding

If you are like me and have been watching in shock and awe at the backlash of gender pay equality, in the press as of late. Whether Michelle Williams vs Mark Wahlberg -1k to 1.5 mill pay for reshoots on their much-troubled movie “All The Money In The World” or the fallout from Cat Sadler resignation over her pay vs her male co presenter, we can’t help but be reminded of both how far we have come as women, but also of how much further we really need to go. Pay scale is not the only area of business, women are sometimes treated unfairly and unequally in. Ask any female founder, on their quest to receive funding for their start up, and you will hear a multitude of stories relating to the odds being stacked against them.

I was fortunate to connect with Lewis Gersh, CEO of PebblePost and one-time VC, about the problems female founders face when trying to fund a company. Firstly, we discussed how very few Female VC there are, it is believed that no more than 5% of VC are women, how can women champion or fund other women when the percentage is so low. This leaves 95% male VC’s, which as stereotypical as it may seem, can breed the “old boy network”.

Lewis as a VC was a huge supporter of diversity, having a portfolio that at one time had 40% comprised of a female and/or a minority founder. He explained the lack of diversity in VC funding as a funnel, no matter how many proposals go across a VC path, only a very few, perhaps less than a quarter of a percent, will receive funding. Inside that funnel, a female founder will have to overcome Lewis says additional obstacles, anything from “prejudice, old boy networking, preconceived notions of a female’s ability to succeed, and the concepts that funding is in many ways, like a union or marriage between VC and founder and many men are still more comfortable partnering with other men”.

With the odds seemingly stacked against us I asked Lewis what we can do as female founders to increase our odds of success?

· Realize funding is entering a committed relationship, and like all relationships we should be just as wary of who we enter one with as a VC is.

· Only pitch or send decks to VC that you truly think would be a good fit for you, quality over quantity is the best way to proceed.

· Do your own independent research on the VC firm before you pitch, there is nothing worse than taking funds and being bound to anyone who you can’t work harmoniously with.

· Use your creativity and diversity as a positive, in a sea of proposals, allow your diversity to shine, as it could eventually give you the edge you need.