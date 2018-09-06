'Veep' Creator's Trump Movie Pitch Is A Smash Hit On The Internet

Armando Iannucci created “Veep,” a hit cable series about a fake vice president. But his future might be in making a movie about our real president, Donald Trump, in a fake environment.

In a tweet he sent out Wednesday, Iannucci proposed this destined Hollywood blockbuster:

Film pitch.. Trump drugged and moved to a replica Whitehouse, where he carries on thinking he’s governing. Millions spent on hiring actors to play his staff, Senators, news anchors, people at rallies.

There you go. Studios, your highest bid please. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 5, 2018

The tongue-in-cheek post got a lot of traction, being retweeted thousands of times while receiving more than 45,000 likes.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose character will be running for president again next season, got on board.

Actor Rob Delaney of “Catastrophe” and “Deadpool 2” chimed in.

A bit of a reverse “Dave”. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 5, 2018

So Iannucci asked the internet, what next?

Er...looks like Hollywood’s interested. Now what do we do? https://t.co/oTB2KonqFO — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 6, 2018

And “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling answered:

Make the movie, Armando. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2018

Twitter users came up with titles such as “The Untrue Man Show” and “The Trumpman Show” in reference to “The Truman Show,” the 1998 film in which Jim Carrey’s character Truman was living in a reality show without his knowledge.

But one title won over Iannucci: “Fake America Great Again.”

There’s our title. Thanks Letters https://t.co/zYpO5yNbIc — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 6, 2018

Another plot was revealed Wednesday that sounded like a movie but was apparently real: A New York Times op-ed written anonymously by a senior White House official claimed a resistance movement within the administration aimed to secretly “thwart” the president from making bad decisions.