Vela Bougie - Luxury Candles With An Indulgent Sensory Experience

There are a few elements needed to curate the perfect luxury candles and Vela Bougie has it all! This new black-owned and woman-owned candle line uses the finest fragrances and essential oils, a slow burn, 100% natural soy and a splash of nostalgia to transport you to a steamy night with your lover or Spring floral memories.

Creator of Vela Bougie, Sharla Brown, truly embraced her passion for scented candles while homesick on a work assignment in China a few years ago. “Being in a foreign country for months at a time made me realize just how spiritual and enchanting scented candles can be. I realized that they were way more than just decorative, but also powerful mood shifters. It was on a holiday break in the U.S. when I sought to return to Asia with a candle that reminded me of home and spending time with the people I love.”

Sharla Brown Brunch With Bae Travel Tin

Fast forward through years of trial and error to find the perfect process, elixirs and packaging, and in 2018 Sharla is ready to share the perfect luxury candles with the world. Vela Bougie currently comes in three intoxicating aromas: Bouquet A Day, Brunch With Bae and The Night Cap. Along with the tall 12oz hand-poured glass, all scents are also available in travel tins for people on the go. And if you can’t decide on a scent, try the set of three travel tins to rotate your sensory experiences based on your mood.

Sharla Brown