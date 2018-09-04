STYLE & BEAUTY
09/04/2018

Red Carpet Photos From The 2018 Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett is the unofficial queen of the red carpet.
By Julia Brucculieri
Cate Blanchett on the red carpet late last month at the Venice Film Festival.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett on the red carpet late last month at the Venice Film Festival.

The 75th annual Venice Film Festival is underway in Italy and there’s been no shortage of gorgeous gowns on the red carpet. 

Among the most show-stopping looks was Lady Gaga’s extravagant feathered Valentino couture gown, which we first saw on the runway earlier this summer. Gaga, at the festival to promote her new movie “A Star Is Born” (directed by Bradley Cooper), made the most of her red carpet appearance.

Dakota Johnson, who stars in the upcoming “Suspiria” remake directed by Luca Guadagnino, also stunned in a poppy-red Christian Dior Couture gown, while her co-star Alek Wek went bold in an orangey-coral Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. Then there was Cate Blanchett, the unofficial queen of the red carpet, who looked impeccable in not one, but two Armani Privé gowns. 

See all those looks and many more below: 

  • Lady Gaga
    The singer wears Valentino couture for a screening of her upcoming film, "A Star Is Born," on Aug. 31.
    Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett
    The two-time Oscar-winning actress wears Armani Priv&eacute; at the "A Star Is Born" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Bruna Marquezine
    The Brazilian actress wears Alberta Ferretti at the "A Star Is Born" screening.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Nicole Warne
    The influencer wears Armani Priv&eacute; on the red carpet for the "A Star Is Born" screening.
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • Dakota Johnson
    The actress poses in Christian Dior couture at the "Suspiria" premiere on Sept. 1.
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
  • Mia Goth
    Goth wears Givenchy couture at the "Suspiria" screening.
    Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett
    Blanchett in another Armani Priv&eacute; gown on the red carpet for the "Suspiria" screening.
    Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
  • Alek Wek
    The model and designer wears a Calvin Klein by Appointment gown for the "Suspiria" screening.
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Thom Yorke
    The Radiohead singer wears a bright blue and black suit for the "Suspiria" screening.
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • Carolina Crescentini
    Crescentini wears a dress by Alberta Ferretti at the "Suspiria" screening.
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • Bianca Balti
    The model wears a look by OVS at "The Sisters Brothers" screening on Sept. 2.
    Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Stefano Belisari a.k.a. Elio
    The singer walking the red carpet ahead of the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Bruna Marquezine
    Marquezine wears Ralph and Russo at the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Berenice Bejo
    The actress wears Miu Miu on the red carpet ahead of the "La Quietud (The Quietitude)" screening on Sept. 2.
    Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Roberta Ruiu
    The singer wears an Emilio Pucci gown for the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Hong-hu Ada
    The actress wears a gown by&nbsp;Renato Balestra Haute Couture on the red carpet ahead of the "The Sisters Brothers" screenin
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Giulia De Lellis
    The TV personality wears a Blumarine gown ahead of the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Matilda De Angelis
    The actress wears Prada on the red carpet ahead of the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Eleonora Belcamino
    The actress wears a Pronovias gown on the red carpet for "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Ilenia Pastorelli
    The actress wears an Antonio Grimaldi gown for the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Annabelle Belmondo
    The model walks the red carpet ahead of the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Blanca Suarez
    The actress in a glittering Alberta Ferretti ensemble at the screening of "The Sisters Brothers."
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Tilda Swinton
    The actress wears a printed gown by Schiaparelli for the "At Eternity's Gate" screening on Sept. 3.
    Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Laura Comolli
    The influencer on the red carpet ahead of the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Clara Alonso
    The model at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Hofit Golan
    The TV personality and model wears Tony Ward couture ahead of the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
  • Valeria Altobelli
    The singer and actress wears a sequined gown by Eleonora Lastrucci at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Diletta Amenta
    The influencer wears Atelier Em&eacute; at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
  • Valentina Siragusa
    The digital influencer wears Atelier Em&eacute; at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Juli Jakab
    The actress stands on the red carpet ahead of the "Napszallta (Sunset)" screening on Sept. 3.
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Show-Stopping Fall 2018 Couture
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Red Carpet Photos From The 2018 Venice Film Festival
