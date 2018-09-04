Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Cate Blanchett on the red carpet late last month at the Venice Film Festival.

The 75th annual Venice Film Festival is underway in Italy and there’s been no shortage of gorgeous gowns on the red carpet.

Among the most show-stopping looks was Lady Gaga’s extravagant feathered Valentino couture gown, which we first saw on the runway earlier this summer. Gaga, at the festival to promote her new movie “A Star Is Born” (directed by Bradley Cooper), made the most of her red carpet appearance.

Dakota Johnson, who stars in the upcoming “Suspiria” remake directed by Luca Guadagnino, also stunned in a poppy-red Christian Dior Couture gown, while her co-star Alek Wek went bold in an orangey-coral Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. Then there was Cate Blanchett, the unofficial queen of the red carpet, who looked impeccable in not one, but two Armani Privé gowns.

