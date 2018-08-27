This Mashup Of 'Venom' And 'Flubber' Is Why Mashups Exist

It’s hard to discern if this brilliant Nerdist mashup makes 1997′s “Flubber” a dark horror flick or if it makes Sony’s upcoming anti-superhero movie “Venom” a light-hearted romp.
Either way, it’s a good example of why mashups exist.
Robin Williams (“Flubber”) and Tom Hardy (“Venom”) both play characters who discover an incredible new substance that seems to have a life of its own. One of these films ― try to guess which! ― features said mysterious substance as part of a lengthy dance sequence.
“Venom” will hit theaters Oct. 5 ― with less dancing, we’re guessing.