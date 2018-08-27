ENTERTAINMENT
08/27/2018 03:58 pm ET

This Mashup Of 'Venom' And 'Flubber' Is Why Mashups Exist

Robin Williams and Tom Hardy are featured in this dark, wacky superhero romp.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

It’s hard to discern if this brilliant Nerdist mashup makes 1997′s “Flubber” a dark horror flick or if it makes Sony’s upcoming anti-superhero movie “Venom” a light-hearted romp.

Either way, it’s a good example of why mashups exist.

Robin Williams (“Flubber”) and Tom Hardy (“Venom”) both play characters who discover an incredible new substance that seems to have a life of its own. One of these films ― try to guess which! ― features said mysterious substance as part of a lengthy dance sequence. 

“Venom” will hit theaters Oct. 5 ― with less dancing, we’re guessing.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Robin Williams Tom Hardy Flubber Film Venom Movie
This Mashup Of 'Venom' And 'Flubber' Is Why Mashups Exist
CONVERSATIONS