Verizon's Subsidiaries & Investments in 470+ Companies/Entities, Worldwide.

When you pay your communications bills, do you ever wonder where all the money goes? Verizon Communications, Inc. had a 5% or more interest in these 470+ companies/entities at the end of 2016. While the company pleads poverty and claims it can’t afford, or won’t, build out and maintain their networks, have funds been transferred for investments worldwide, including Bulgaria, Iran, India or Estonia?

Or worse, in the Net Neutrality decision, how can the FCC quote research that uses the construction budget of the entire holding company, which has hundreds of companies, to claim that ‘Title II’ harmed the ISP investments in US broadband deployment? (And what does NCC Charlie, NCC Delta and NCC Echo Company do, exactly?)

Note: This is a partial list and doesn’t include Yahoo, for example, which closed in June 2017. (Source: Verizon NY 2016 Annual Report, published June 2017.)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

210 Pine Street Condominium Association

ACAC Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

ACN Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

ACS-MSA Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

AirTouch Cellular

Allentown SMSA Limited Partnership

Alltel Communications of Arkansas RSA #12 Cellular Limited Partn

Alltel Communications of LaCrosse Limited Partnership

Alltel Communications of Mississippi RSA #2, Inc.

Alltel Communications of Nebraska LLC

Alltel Communications of North Carolina Limited Partnership

Alltel Communications Southwest Holdings, Inc.

Alltel Communications Wireless of Louisiana, Inc.

Alltel Communications Wireless, Inc.

Alltel Communications, LLC

Alltel Corporation

Alltel Edge LLC

Alltel Information (India) Private Limited

Alltel Information (Mauritius) Inc.

Alltel International Holding, Inc.

Alltel NC Edge LLC

Alltel Wireless of Wisconsin RSA #1, LLC

Anderson CellTelCo

AOL Inc.

Athens Cellular, Inc.

Atlantic Ocean Cables Limited

Australian-Japan Cable (Holding) Limited

Badlands Cellular of North Dakota Limited Partnership

BAM Rochester Edge LLC

BATCL - 1987 - II, Inc.

BATCL - 1987 - III, Inc.

Bell Atlantic Advertising (China) Company

Bell Atlantic Cellular Consulting Group, Inc.

Bell Atlantic Mobile of Asheville, Inc.

Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems LLC

Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems of Allentown, Inc.

Bell Atlantic TriCon Leasing Corporation

Bismarck MSA Limited Partnership

California RSA No. 4 Limited Partnership

Cellco Edge LLC

Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless)

Cellular 29 Ltd.

Cellular Inc. Network Corporation

Cellular Network Edge LLC

Central Dakota Cellular of North Dakota Limited Partnership

Charleston-North Charleston MSA Limited Partnership

Chicago Edge LLC

Chicago SMSA Limited Partnership

CM Partners, LLC

Colorado 7-Saguache Limited Partnership

CommNet Cellular Inc.

Complex Media, Inc.

Conagro Telecommunications, S.A.

Connect2Field Holdings Pty Limited

Connect2Field Licensing Pty Limited

Contel Federal Systems, Inc.

Continental Telecommunications Company (Nigeria)

CQRCert LLC

Cybertrust Holding International, A.V.V.

Dallas MTA, L.P.

Dickerson OLI LLC

Empire City Subway Company (Limited)

Eutecus Europe Kft.

Eutecus HU Kft.

Eutecus, Inc.

Exchange Indemnity Company

Exchange Indemnity Company New Jersey

Exchange Indemnity Company New York

Fleetmatics (France) SAS

Fleetmatics (UK) Limited

Fleetmatics Australia Pty Ltd

Fleetmatics de Mexico, Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada de Capital Variable (S. de R.L. de C.V.)

Fleetmatics Group Holdings Limited

Fleetmatics Group Limited

Fleetmatics Insurance Services, LLC

Fleetmatics Ireland Limited

Fleetmatics Italia S.r.l.

Fleetmatics Netherlands B.V.

Fleetmatics Patents Limited

Fleetmatics Pty Ltd

Fleetmatics USA Group Holdings, Inc.

Fleetmatics USA Holdings, Inc.

Fleetmatics USA, LLC

Fox Court Nominees Limited

Fresno Edge LLC

Fresno MSA Limited Partnership

Gadsden CellTelCo Partnership

Gila River Cellular General Partnership

Gold Creek Cellular of Montana Limited Partnership

Gold Creek Cellular, Inc.

Gold Creek MT Edge LLC

GTE Communication Systems Corporation

GTE Life Insurance Company Limited

GTE LLC

GTE Mobilnet of California Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Florence, Alabama Incorporated

GTE Mobilnet of Fort Wayne Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Indiana Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Indiana RSA #3 Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Indiana RSA #6 Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of South Texas Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Terre Haute Limited Partnership

GTE Mobilnet of Texas RSA #17 Limited Partnership

GTE Operations Support Incorporated

GTE Overseas Corporation

GTE Products of Connecticut Corporation

GTE Venezuela S.à r.l.

GTE Wireless LLC

GTE Wireless of the Midwest Incorporated

GTEM CA Edge LLC

GTEM IN Edge LLC

GTEM South TX Edge LLC

Hughes Oriental Telematics Holding (China) Company Limited

Idaho 6-Clark Limited Partnership

Illinois RSA 6 and 7 Limited Partnership

Illinois SMSA Limited Partnership

Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-II Partnership

Indiana RSA #1 Limited Partnership

Indiana RSA 2 Limited Partnership

INOGPS S.A.

Inosat Consultoria Informatica S.A.

Inosat Global Limited

Inosat Holding Limited

Inosat Solucoes E Servicos Em Mobilidads Ltda

Iowa 8-Monona Limited Partnership

Iowa RSA 2 Limited Partnership

Iowa RSA 5 Limited Partnership

Iowa RSA No. 4 Limited Partnership

Jackson Cellular Telephone Co., Inc.

JVL Ventures, LLC

Kentucky RSA No. 1 Partnership

KKT S.r.l.

LA-SMSA Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

Lafayette Cellular Telephone Company

Laycon Telecommunications, S.A.

Los Angeles Edge LLC

Los Angeles SMSA Limited Partnership, a California Limited Partnership

MBI Oversight LLC

MCI Broadband Solutions, Inc.

MCI Communications Corporation

MCI Communications Services, Inc.

MCI International Services, Inc.

MCI International Telecommunications Corporation

MCI International, Inc.

MCI WorldCom Asia Pacific Limited

MCImetro Access Transmission Services Group

MCImetrol Access Transmission Services of Virginia, Inc.

Metropolitan Fiber Systems of New York, Inc.

MFS CableCo U.S., Inc.

MFS Globenet, Inc.

Missouri RSA 2 Limited Partnership

Missouri RSA 4 Limited Partnership

MK International Limited

Modoc RSA Limited Partnership

Morgantown OL1 LLC

Morgantown OL2 LLC

MovARoo, LLC

Mtel Latin America, Inc.

Mtel Uruguay S.A.

Muskegon Cellular Partnership

NCC Braeburn Company

NCC Charlie Company

NCC Delta Company

NCC Echo Company

NCC Farnborough Company

NCC Farnborough Investments Limited

NCC Farnborough Trustee Limited

NCC FSC V, Inc.

NCC FSC XII, Inc.

NCC Golf Company

NCC Hampshire Investments Ltd.

NCC Indigo Company

NCC Key Company

NCC Mianus Corporation

NCC Micron Company

NCC Republic Company

NCC Sierra Company

NCC Solar Company

NCC Stamford Corporation

NCC Yearling Company

NCC Zee Company

Networkfleet, Inc.

New Mexico RSA 6-I Partnership

New Mexico RSA No. 5 Limited Partnership

New Par

New York Edge LLC

New York RSA 2 Cellular Partnership

New York SMSA Limited Partnership

North Central RSA 2 of North Dakota Limited Partnership

North Central RSA 2, Inc.

North Dakota 5-Kidder Limited Partnership

North Dakota RSA No. 3 Limited Partnership

Northeast Pennsylvania SMSA Limited Partnership

Northern New Mexico Limited Partnership

Northwest Dakota Cellular of North Dakota Limited Partnership

Northwest Dakota Cellular Inc.

Northwest Missouri Cellular Limited Partnership

Northwest New Mexico Cellular of New Mexico Limited Partnership

NP-SMSA Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

NV Verizon Belgium Luxembourg SA

NV Verizon Belgium Luxembourg (succursale due Luxembourg)

NY-SMSA Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

NYNEX Bell IP Holding Corporation

NYNEX LLC

Ocean Technology, Inc.

Omaha Cellular Telephone Company

Omaha Edge LLC

Orange County-Poughkeepsie Limited Partnership

Pacific Carriage Holdings Limited

Pascagoula Cellular Partnership

Pascagoula Cellular Services, Inc.

Pennsylvania RSA 1 Limited Partnership

Pennsylvania RSA No. 6 (I) Limited Partnership

Pennsylvania RSA No. 6 (II) Limited Partnership

Petersburg Cellular Partnership

Pinnacles Cellular, Inc.

Pittsburgh Edge LLC

Pittsburgh SMSA Limited Partnership

Pittsburgh Cellular Telephone Company

Poltrack Sp. Z.o.o.

PT Communications Verizon Indonesia

Purco Holding LLC

Red River Cellular of North Dakota Limited Partnership

Redding MSA Limited Partnership

Rihab Dijlah for General Trading LLC

RJM Lease Partners I

RSA 1 Limited Partnership

RSA 7 Limited Partnership

Rural Cellular Corporation

S-SMSA Sale Site Subsidiary LLC

Sacramento Valley Edge LLC

Sacramento-Valley Limited Partnership

San Antonio MTA, L.P.

San Isabel Cellular of Colorado Limited Partnership

Sand Dunes Cellular of Colorado Limited Partnership

Seattle Edge LLC

Seattle SMSA Limited Partnership

SEMA OP1 LLC

SEMA OP2 LLC

SEMA OP3 LLC

Sensity Systems Inc.

Shanghai Bell Atlantic Yellow Pages Advertising Co. Ltd.

Sherkate Sahami Khass Telephone Sazi Iran

Sioux City MSA Limited Partnership

Southern Cross Cable Holdings Limited

Southwestco Edge LLC

Southwestco Wireless, Inc.

Springfield Cellular Telephone Company

St. Joseph CellTelCo

St. Lawrence Seaway RSA Cellular Partnership

Steam Heat LLC

Steamed Crab Partners, L.P.

Telesector Resources Group, Inc. (d/b/a Verizon Services Group)

Telogis Australia PTY LTD

Telogis Canada Inc.

Telogis do Brasil Servico de Software Ltda.

Telogis International, LLC

Telogis Ireland Limited

Telogis Limited

Telogis UK Ltd

Telogis, Inc.

Terremark Colombia, Inc.

Terremark del Caribe, Inc.

Terremark do Brasil Ltda.

Terremark Federal Group LLC

Terremark Latin America S.A.

Terremark Latin America, Inc.

Terremark North America LLC

Terremark Technology Contractors, Inc.

Terremark Trademark Holdings, Inc.

Terremark Worldwide, Inc.

Teton Cellular of Idaho Limited Partnership

Teton Cellular, Inc.

Texas RSA #11B Limited Partnership

Topeka Cellular Telephone Company, Inc.

TrackEasy GmbH

TrackEasy Oy

TTI National, Inc.

Tuscaloosa Cellular Partnership

Tyler/Longview/Marshall MSA Limited Partnership

UAB Verizon Lietuva

Upstate Cellular Edge LLC

UUNET Holdings Australia Pty Limited

VEBA GP LLC

Ventures XXV Inc.

Verizon (Thailand) Limited

Verizon ABS II LLC

Verizon ABS LLC

Verizon Albania ShPk

Verizon Americas Finance 1 Inc.

Verizon Americas Inc.

Verizon Argentina S.R.L.

Verizon Asia Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Verizon Australia Holdings LLC

Verizon Australia Pty Limited

Verizon Austria GmbH

Verizon Benefits Administration Inc.

Verizon Bolivia S.R.L.

Verizon BR Operating LLC

Verizon Bulgaria EOOD

Verizon Business Global LLC

Verizon Business International Holdings B.V.

Verizon Business Network Services Inc.

Verizon Business Purchasing LLC

Verizon Business Security Solutions Luxembourg SA

Verizon Canada Ltd.

Verizon Capital Corp.

Verizon Chile S.A.

Verizon Colombia S.A.

Verizon Communications (Cyprus) Limited

Verizon Communications Egypt LLC

Verizon Communications Guatemala Limitada

Verizon Communications India Private Limited

Verizon Communications Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Verizon Communications Philippines Inc.

Verizon Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Slovakia s.r.o

Verizon Communications South Africa (Pty) Limited

Verizon Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Limited

Verizon Connected Solutions Inc.

Verizon Corporate Resources Group LLC

Verizon Corporate Services Corp.

Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc.

Verizon Costa Rica S.R.L.

Verizon Credit Inc.

Verizon Croatia Ltd.

Verizon Czech s.r.o.

Verizon Data Services India Private Limited

Verizon Data Services LLC

Verizon Delaware Holdings II Inc.

Verizon Delaware Holdings Inc.

Verizon Delaware LLC

Verizon Denmark A/S

Verizon Deutschland GmbH

Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.

Verizon Digital Media Services UK Limited

Verizon Dominican Republic, S.A.

Verizon DPPA Master Trust

Verizon DPPA True-up Trust

Verizon Ecuador Cia. Ltda

Verizon ELPI Holding Corp.

Verizon Enterprise Holdings B.V.

Verizon Estonia OÜ

Verizon European Holdings Limited

Verizon Federal Inc.

Verizon Financial Services LLC

Verizon Financing

Verizon Finland Oy

Verizon Foundation

Verizon France SAS

Verizon FZ-LLC

Verizon Global Enterprise B.V.

Verizon Hawaii International Inc.

Verizon Hearst Media Partners, LLC

Verizon Hellas Telecommunications, Single Member Limited Liability Company

Verizon Holding Austria GmbH

Verizon Holding do Brasil Ltda.

Verizon Holding France EURL

Verizon Holding Netherlands B.V.

Verizon Hong Kong Limited

Verizon Hungary Telecommunications Limited Liability Company

Verizon Iceland ehf

Verizon India Private Limited

Verizon Information Services-Costa Rica, LLC

Verizon Information Technologies LLC

Verizon Innovation LLC

Verizon International Business Ventures Inc.

Verizon International Holdings Inc.

Verizon International Inc.

Verizon International Limited

Verizon Investment Management Corp.

Verizon Ireland Limited

Verizon Israel Telecommunications Limited

Verizon Italia S.p.A.

Verizon Japan Ltd

Verizon Komunifacije d.o.o., Beograd

Verizon Korea Limited

Verizon Laboratories Inc.

Verizon Latvia SIA

Verizon Licensing Company

Verizon Ljubljana trgovina in storitive, d.o.o.

Verizon Long Distance LLC

Verizon Malta Limited

Verizon Maryland LLC

Verizon Media LLC

Verizon Morocco Sarl

Verizon Nederland BV

Verizon Network Integration Corp.

Verizon New England Inc.

Verizon New Jersey Inc.

Verizon New York Inc.

Verizon New Zealand Limited

Verizon North LLC

Verizon Norway AS

Verizon Online LLC

Verizon Owner Trust 2016-1

Verizon Owner Trust 2016-2

Verizon Pakistan (Private) Limited

Verizon Panama S.A.

Verizon Paraguay S.R.L.

Verizon Patent and Licensing Inc.

Verizon Pennsylvania LLC

Verizon Peru S.R.L.

Verizon Polska Sp. Z o.o.

Verizon Portugal - Sociedade Unipessoal, Lda.

Verizon Puerto Rico LLC

Verizon Realty Corp.

Verizon Romania SRL

Verizon Rus LLC

Verizon Saudi Arabia LLC

Verizon Select Services Inc.

Verizon Select Services of Virginia Inc.

Verizon Services Corp.

Verizon Services Ireland Limited

Verizon Services Organization Inc.

Verizon Services Singapore Pte. Ltd

Verizon Servicios Administrativos, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Verizon Servicios Empresariales Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Verizon Sourcing LLC

Verizon South Inc.

Verizon Spain Holdings, S.L.

Verizon Spain S.L.

Verizon Sweden Aktiebolag

Verizon Switzerland AG

Verizon Taiwan Co. Limited

Verizon Telecomunicacóes do Brasil Ltda.

Verizon Telematics (China) Co., Ltd.

Verizon Telematics Inc.

Verizon TeleProducts Corp.

Verizon Terremark NV

Verizon Trademark Services LLC

Verizon UK Financing Limited

Verizon UK Holding Limited

Verizon UK Limited

Verizon Ukraine LLC

Verizon Uluslarasi Telekomünikasyon Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Verizon Uruguay S.R.L.

Verizon Venezuela, S.A.

Verizon Ventures II LLC

Verizon Ventures LLC

Verizon Virginia LLC

Verizon Washington, DC Inc.

Verizon Wireless (VAW) LLC

Verizon Wireless Acquisition South LLC

Verizon Wireless Canada Corp.

Verizon Wireless Capital LLC

Verizon Wireless Network Procurement LP

Verizon Wireless of the East LP

Verizon Wireless Personal Communications LP

Verizon Wireless Services, LLC

Verizon Wireless South Area LLC

Verizon Wireless Tennessee Partnership

Verizon Wireless Texas, LLC

Virginia RSA 5 Limited Partnership

Visirun S.p.A.

Visirun Sp. Z.o.o.

VZB OpCo Nigeria Limited

VZW 2006B BP, LLC

VZW Corp.

VZW East Edge LLC

Wasatch Utah RSA No. 2 Limited Partnership

Western Iowa Cellular, Inc.

Wisconsin RSA #1 Limited Partnership

Wisconsin RSA #2 Partnership

Wisconsin RSA #6 Partnership, LLP

Wisconsin RSA No. 8 Limited Partnership

WorldCom Global Networks Limited

WorldCom International El Salvador, S.A. de C.V

WWC Texas RSA LLC

Wyoming 1-Park Limited Partnership