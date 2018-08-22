'Veronica Mars' Revival With Kristen Bell Is Reportedly Coming To Hulu

Perennial outcast Veronica Mars has finally made a new friend: Hulu.

The streaming service is nearing a deal to revive the cult neo-noir detective series, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, with both series star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas attached.

The new season is being billed as a “limited series” and will reportedly include eight episodes, making it the leanest “Veronica Mars” installment on TV to date. Other original cast members are reportedly in talks to sign on to the project, but additional casting news has yet to be announced.

Filming for the new season will apparently work around Bell’s commitment to another season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” which returns in the fall.

The first two critically acclaimed seasons of “Veronica Mars,” which aired on the now defunct network UPN, spun intricately plotted mysteries over 22 episodes, with the final season on The CW splitting its 20-episode season into multiple cases.

The last time we saw everybody’s favorite private eye, however, she was starring in her own fan-funded feature film launched by a historically successful Kickstarter campaign. Due to it’s financing, some critics knocked the film for shortchanging the crime-solving elements for fan service, but Thomas has promised that a new season of the show would strike a different tone.

“If we get to do it again…I think the way to make it survive is to—If the movie was kind of a love letter to the fans, anything that comes from now on, I think, is going to be about the kickass mystery,” he told E! News earlier this month. “If we get to do it again, that’s what I want to deliver. I want to make Veronica the first name in female detectives. I have no designs on supplanting Sherlock Holmes, but I would really love ‘Veronica Mars’ to be—when I think female detectives, that’s who I think of.”

Thomas, who’s currently filming the fifth and final season of “iZombie” on The CW, essentially confirmed the news sharing a report about the revival.

Actor Ryan Hansen, who played douche-bag-with-a-heart-of-gold Dick Casablancas, (and reprised the role on the the digital spinoff “Play It Again, Dick”) wrote on Twitter, “I think this one is for real.”