Versatile New Cryptocurrency, 4XCoin, Expected to Save Investors Billions of Dollars Annually

London, November 17, 2017/4XCoin, Inc. - 4XCoin, based in the United Kingdom, is announcing its entry into the cryptocurrency market in a way by changinghow currency trading is conducted worldwide. Since the emergence of cryptocurrency, developers have been looking for a way to seamlessly trade currency without burdensome fees and delays. Using 4xCoin as a load and payout option, while trading currency, takes the middleman out of the equation; levelling the playing field for all currency investors -especially those from developing countries.

“While trading has become nearly instant on online forex platforms, the account loading methods available to investors and speculators have not caught up,” says 4XCoin CEO, Melvin A.

“Credit card payments can get declined easily by banks from certain countries. International transfers can take days to clear, with large and unpredictable fee costs for investors due to exchange rates, taxes, and fees charged by middlemen banks. Forex traders need a better way to move in and out of currency markets. That's where 4XCoin comes in.”

4XCoin is the first currency that ties cryptocurrency with Forex trading platforms as 4XCoin comes with its own innovative payment system.By adopting 4XCoin as a load and payout option, it allows forex platforms take advantage of a universal currency already used across markets as clients move in and out of 4XCoin toward any local currency.

Benefits of 4XCoin:

· No random valuation changes. 4XCoin is immune from geopolitical influence, country-specific inflation, and interest rates due to its decentralized nature.

· Limited Transaction Costs. Because 4XCoin transactions are digitally recorded on public networks andfree from banks. Typically, transaction costs or service fees are very limited – even for global transfers.

· Information Security. By using 4XCoin, investors do not need to use sensitive information to conduct business, keeping bank accounts and credit card information secure.

· Near Instant Fund Settlement. Wire transfers can take up to three days to settle. PayPal can take as long as the recipient takes. 4XCoin settles on the Ethereum blockchain almost instantly which makes currency trading on an individual level extremely easy.

To be effective, 4XCoin has joined forces with several international partners with long histories in currency trading.4XCoin is collaborating with these trading platforms to make purchasing, trading, and redeeming 4XCoin simple. Those partners include:

1. Libertex – A multi-national brand with almost 20 years of financial market and online trading experience. Libertex has been helping clients trade in stocks, currencies, and commodities since 1997. Libertex is considered one of the best applications for trading CFDs and investing into different financial assets.

2. LiteForex – A reputable international broker that services clients across the globe. LiteForex offers advantageous and transparent trading conditions as well as a wide range of services including cent, STP and ECN accounts. LiteForex is considered one of the world’s largest and most stable online Forex brokers.

3. The Forex Club – Since 1997, The Forex Club has been helping clients worldwide invest in a variety of financial instruments including stocks, commodities, and currencies. With 100 offices worldwide, The Forex Club is also an industry leader in creating investing training courses.The company’s mission is to provide the opportunity for everyone to play, learn and trade online.