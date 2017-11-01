Veterans Day: Operation Second Chance

Saturday, Nov. 11, the nation will observe Veterans Day, and there will be many ways for those in the Greater D.C. Metro area to support veterans and their families.
The Catalogue for Philanthropy, Washington’s trusted “go to” source for finding organizations with meaningful impact, has compiled this year’s “best of” list of charities serving local veterans and their families. These select nonprofits have given descriptions of their services as well as opportunities to both donate and volunteer. The full list is available at www.cfp-dc.org/veterans.
The Catalogue, a nonprofit that has raised over $40 million for small nonprofits in the D.C. Metro region at no cost to those organizations, has vetted these charities in a thorough process that involves a program review, financial review and site visit. This means donors can feel confident that they are supporting organizations that make the Washington region a better place to live for everyone.
I’ll be highlighting these vetted charities that support veterans and their families. The first one I’d like to tell you about is Operation Second Chance (https://www.cfp-dc.org/osc).
To our wounded warriors, Operation Second Chance is a critical financial resource … and much more. Founded by and for military families, OSC provides direct support to those in financial crisis due to combat injury or illness, usually during the gap between active duty pay and the initiation of veterans' benefits. Assistance for essential expenses like childcare, utilities, and mortgage payments helps prevent families from going into debt or losing a home. But perhaps even more important is the support of a nurturing community. So OSC coordinates retreats, sports events, hospital visits, and more – boosting morale and helping veterans transition back into civilian life, reconnect with family, and build a network of peers. Referrals to other resources help meet additional needs – whether it’s counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder, or home renovations to improve wheelchair accessibility. And through Operation Giving Back, veterans and their family members have the opportunity to support OSC’s mission, working as paid interns to serve others like themselves. These families have given so much. Won't you?
