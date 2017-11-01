Veterans Day: Operation Second Chance

Saturday, Nov. 11, the nation will observe Veterans Day, and there will be many ways for those in the Greater D.C. Metro area to support veterans and their families.

The Catalogue for Philanthropy, Washington’s trusted “go to” source for finding organizations with meaningful impact, has compiled this year’s “best of” list of charities serving local veterans and their families. These select nonprofits have given descriptions of their services as well as opportunities to both donate and volunteer. The full list is available at www.cfp-dc.org/veterans.

The Catalogue, a nonprofit that has raised over $40 million for small nonprofits in the D.C. Metro region at no cost to those organizations, has vetted these charities in a thorough process that involves a program review, financial review and site visit. This means donors can feel confident that they are supporting organizations that make the Washington region a better place to live for everyone.

I’ll be highlighting these vetted charities that support veterans and their families. The first one I’d like to tell you about is Operation Second Chance (https://www.cfp-dc.org/osc).