Veterans Group Blasts Trump's Memorial Day Remark As 'Most Inappropriate' Ever

A veterans group has slammed Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory tweet Monday as the “most inappropriate” Memorial Day comment ever made by an American president.

Trump boasted about unemployment rates and the economy in his tweet and said that dead veterans would be “very happy and proud” about what he considers his accomplishments. (Both the jobs numbers and the economy began markedly improving during the Obama administration.)

VoteVets, a group representing some 500,000 veterans and their families, bashed as “appalling” the president’s self-promotion as well as his decision to wish families of fallen veterans a “happy” day. The group was also furious at the Republican Party’s effort to essentially fundraise off Memorial Day by offering a 25 percent discount on official Trump campaign merchandise ― “Use Code: Remember.”

This is the most inappropriate #MemorialDay comment that a @POTUS has ever made. Self-promotion on a day to remember the fallen, and wishing those remembering their deceased loved ones a “happy” holiday is appalling. #CadetBoneSpurs pic.twitter.com/kRse4dnwiu — VoteVets (@votevets) May 28, 2018

Really @GOP? You think this is what’s #MemorialDay is all about. Maybe you can #TakeAKnee and remember the fallen. pic.twitter.com/Fakq5TOEWF — VoteVets (@votevets) May 28, 2018

Many individual veterans and family members of those who sacrificed their lives in service piled on the president on Twitter as well. Actor Mark Hamill scoffed at Trump envisioning his approval rating among the dead.

The president has been nicknamed “Cadet Bone Spurs” by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Iraq War veteran, because he obtained five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, including one for “bone spurs.”

Ah, the exclamation point after the happy! Because us Goldstars just love love love this day. And tooting your own horn (actually tooting the momentum of 44’s) on a day where those that gave the ultimate sacrifice never once thought of themselves.... Nice! pic.twitter.com/7y9oYKHfnA — Carrie Bland (@Carrie_Bland) May 28, 2018

I’m tired of him and his administration trying to use our deceased service members, like my husband, to lay claim to his actions. I know my husband would have been appalled and angry at the lack of integrity and ethics as well as the increasingly racist rhetoric and actions. — Katie Hubbard (@Khubbard991) May 28, 2018

My god, I read that and now I'm tears. My son didn't die for his rhetoric, for his propaganda, his bigotry & racism. He'd be so sickened by this!

And fyi trump, nothing "happy" about today. My son's body came home on Memorial Day 2007, am I suppose to celebrate that? — Bonita (@Juniper2082) May 28, 2018

“Mr. President: My father was MIA in Vietnam for 30 years. I will visit him at Arlington today. There is nothing “happy” about #MemorialDay,” tweeted retired US Army Major General @PaulDEaton52. https://t.co/FwIjFGQENz — VoteVets (@votevets) May 28, 2018

The brave men and women who gave ALL for our country, did it so NFL players( or anyone) can take a knee in silent protest over the deaths of black people killed senselessly by police. You want to make it about disrespecting the flag. Have you ever called school shooters SOB's? — #magamyass (@MsMagamyass) May 28, 2018

I served with Jim Clapper. Bob Mueller is a combat decorated Marine. Each has had 1 wife (over 100 years of marriage). Rudy Giuliani and @realDonaldTrump had more deferments (10) to avoid facing harm’s way than they’ve had wives (6 ... so far). I know who I trust. @CNNSotu — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) May 27, 2018

Let this be a day for me to speculate on how much higher my approval rating would be if everyone who sacrificed their lives for their country were still alive. Nice!#MemorialDay2018 https://t.co/qjyl5cN4jn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018

President Trump should have mentioned his Vietnam Medal. pic.twitter.com/xnQhde0Fb6 — Trial Lawyer Richard (@TrialLawyerRich) May 28, 2018