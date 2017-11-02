VEZT ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO SONGS RECORDED BY DRAKE, KANYE WEST, JOHN LEGEND AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, USA – OCTOBER 30, 2017 – Taking a next step forward toward the democratization of music, Vezt Inc. Announced today that it had acquired a portion of the rights to songs recorded by artists including Drake, Kanye West, John Legend, and others. The songs will be listed on the platform in its public launch, which is currently projected for Q1 2018.
More acquired songs will be announced shortly on the company’s Twitter channel @veztinc.
Vezt is on boarding songs as part of the initial development of the app. The company anticipates new and existing artists and their teams will choose to leverage their own music rights directly once the app launches.
“Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs in a true democratization of music,” commented Vezt CEO Steve Stewart. “Vezt offers a true marketplace for songs and gives artists the opportunity to make a living and continue doing what they love most – make music.”
Vezt gives artists and rights holders control over their new or existing songs and allows them to easily capitalize on their work by choosing portions of their songs to offer for sale to fans, rights-buyers, and brands. Here’s a brief explanation of how it works:
● Artists and rights holders choose how much they’d like to raise from a part or fraction of their song, the reversion term, and set a date for the Initial Song Offering (ISO™).
● Rights-buyers on Vezt buy song rights during the ISO™, and the artists receive funds credited to their account immediately.
● The song rights information is encoded on Vezt’s blockchain.
● Song royalties are then collected from Performing Rights Organizations (“PROs”) in 137 countries as well as STEM.is, which aggregates digital performance royalties from Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
● Vezt then transfers those earnings back to the rights-buyers.
“We employ blockchain technology to track and collect royalty income transparently,” added CFO Robert Menendez. “By doing so, we’re creating a new marketplace for artists and their fans while also helping a vital legacy industry evolve.”
Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and has received funding from Binary Capital and principals of Global Trust Group. See the website www.vezt.co and Twitter profile @veztinc for more information. ###
