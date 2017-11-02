VEZT ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO SONGS RECORDED BY DRAKE, KANYE WEST, JOHN LEGEND AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, USA – OCTOBER 30, 2017 – Taking a next step forward toward the democratization of music, Vezt Inc. Announced today that it had acquired a portion of the rights to songs recorded by artists including Drake, Kanye West, John Legend, and others. The songs will be listed on the platform in its public launch, which is currently​ ​projected ​​for ​​Q1 ​​2018.

More​​ acquired ​​songs ​​will ​​be ​​announced ​​shortly ​​on ​​the ​​company’s ​​Twitter ​​channel ​​@veztinc.

Vezt is on boarding songs as part of the initial development of the app. The company anticipates new and existing artists ​​and​ ​their ​​teams ​​will ​​choose​ ​to ​​leverage ​​their ​​own ​​music ​​rights ​​directly ​​once ​​the ​​app​ ​launches.

“Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs in a true democratization of music,” commented Vezt CEO Steve Stewart. “Vezt offers a true marketplace for songs and gives artists the opportunity to make​ ​a living ​​and ​​continue ​​doing ​​what ​​they ​​love ​​most​​ –​​ make ​​music.”

Vezt gives artists and rights holders control over their new or existing songs and allows them to easily capitalize on their work by choosing portions of their songs to offer for sale to fans, rights-buyers, and brands. Here’s​​ a brief ​​explanation ​​of ​​how ​​it ​​works:

● Artists and rights holders choose how much they’d like to raise from a part or fraction of their song, the reversion​​ term,​​ and ​​set ​​a ​date ​​for ​​the ​​Initial ​​Song ​​Offering ​​(ISO™).

● Rights-buyers on Vezt buy song rights during the ISO™, and the artists receive funds credited to their account​ ​immediately.

● The​​ song ​​rights ​​information​ ​is ​​encoded ​​on ​​Vezt’s ​​blockchain.

● Song royalties are then collected from Performing Rights Organizations (“PROs”) in 137 countries as well as STEM.is,​​ which ​​aggregates ​​digital ​​performance​ ​royalties ​​from​ ​Spotify, ​​iTunes, ​​YouTube,​ ​etc.

● Vezt​​ then ​​transfers ​​those ​​earnings ​​back ​​to ​​the​ ​rights-buyers.

“We employ blockchain technology to track and collect royalty income transparently,” added CFO Robert Menendez. “By doing so, we’re creating a new marketplace for artists and their fans while also helping a vital legacy​​ industry ​​evolve.”

About ​​Vezt ​​Inc.

Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and has received funding from Binary Capital and principals of Global Trust ​​Group. ​​See ​​the​​ website www.vezt.co and Twitter profile @veztinc for more information. ###