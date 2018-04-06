Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has warned American farmers that they will be the ones to suffer if a trade war breaks out between the U.S. and Mexico.

On Friday’s “Morning Joe,” Fox explained how U.S. agriculture would be hurt if President Donald Trump follows through on his repeated threats to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Watch out,” said Fox, addressing the camera directly. “Mexico buys from you every year over $40 billion worth of corn, and now we went down south to buy that corn from Argentina, from Brazil.”

“You better speak up, because this guy is taking you to nowhere,” Fox added. “And you consumers, this trade war, you’re going to pay the price for it. You U.S. American citizen-consumers, you are going to pay the price.”