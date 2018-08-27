Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has found one wall that he would be willing to pay for.

Fox, who famously said in 2016 that “I’m not going to pay for that fucking wall,” responded over the weekend to a tweet by comic Andy Kindler that referred to the mounting legal problems surrounding those close to President Donald Trump:

Mexico has volunteered to pay for the walls that are closing in on Trump. — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) August 24, 2018

Fox’s reply:

Where do I chip in? Those walls are vetting higher and thicker. https://t.co/GXLFQj0ZSH — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 25, 2018

In 2016, Fox apologized for how he worded his comments about the wall Trump wants to build on the border with Mexico to keep out immigrants.