Former Mexican President To Trump: 'Your Mouth Is The Foulest Shithole In the World'

Sources that spoke to The Washington Post quoted Trump as saying: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

The president also reportedly suggested the U.S. should welcome more immigrants from countries like Norway. The controversial remarks were confirmed by NBC News, BuzzFeed and CNN.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who was at the White House meeting, also confirmed the comments to HuffPost on Friday. Durbin, who was the first to go on record over the reports, added Trump also said the U.S. should “take ... out” Haitians currently living in the U.S.

Trump seemed to deny reports that he referred to the nations as “shithole” countries in a series of tweets on Friday morning.