POLITICS
02/17/2018 02:35 am ET

Ex-Mexican President: Mass Shootings Are Consequence Of Racism Like Trump's

"When you speak out of the White House this aggressive violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get," said Vicente Fox.

By Lee Moran

Vicente Fox has suggested that Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is a by-product of racism of the kind spouted by President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Mexico’s former president said the “very sad event” in Florida was “what you get” when “you speak out of the White House this aggressive violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist.”

Fox then highlighted the need for more “harmony,” “love” and “happy communities.”

“And those concepts don’t come out of his (Trump’s) mouth,” he added.

Check out the full clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Racism White House Real Time With Bill Maher Mass Shooting
Ex-Mexican President: Mass Shootings Are Consequence Of Racism Like Trump's

CONVERSATIONS