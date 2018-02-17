Ex-Mexican President: Mass Shootings Are Consequence Of Racism Like Trump's

Vicente Fox has suggested that Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is a by-product of racism of the kind spouted by President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Mexico’s former president said the “very sad event” in Florida was “what you get” when “you speak out of the White House this aggressive violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist.”

Fox then highlighted the need for more “harmony,” “love” and “happy communities.”

“And those concepts don’t come out of his (Trump’s) mouth,” he added.