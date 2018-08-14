Former Mexican President Burns 'Total Fraud' Trump By Rewriting One Of His Tweets

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox fired a new salvo in his social media war with President Donald Trump on Monday.

This time, Fox rewrote Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day, the one announcing that former FBI agent Peter Strzok had been fired:

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

In Fox’s version, someone else gets fired:

I would love to read a tweet that says:



Just fired @realDonaldTrump, now former president of the U.S., was in charge of the most crooked administration ever. It was a total fraud on the American people and should be properly corrected. https://t.co/6YIBf64DMg — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 13, 2018

Fox has been a steady critic of the president for two years now, slamming Trump’s call for a wall across the southern border and other anti-Mexican rhetoric. At one point during the 2016 presidential campaign, Fox vowed that Mexico was “not going to pay for that fucking wall.”

Trump demanded an apology. Fox obliged, and Trump accepted, calling the apology “very nice.” But the detente didn’t last, and Fox stepped up the rhetoric after the election.