A former Dallas judge who’s now running in a GOP runoff for local commissioner has admitted to setting up a living trust that rewards his children for marrying white, Christian spouses of the opposite sex.

Vickers Cunningham confirmed the arrangement in an interview with The Dallas Morning News after his estranged brother, Bill Cunningham, told the paper that the former judge was racist and revealed details about the trust.

The candidate, however, calmly defended the trust arrangement to The Dallas Morning News, explaining that he distributes money to his children for certain “milestones,” such as earning an advanced degree — and marrying what he considers the right kind of spouse.

“I strongly support traditional family values,” Cunningham told the outlet in the video above, which he defined as marrying within one’s own race. “If you marry a person of the opposite sex that’s Caucasian, that’s Christian, they” — meaning his children — “will get a distribution,” he added, referring to a payout.

“It’s my religious belief that marriage is between one man and one woman,” he added.

The candidate’s estranged brother, who is married to a black man, called his brother’s views and actions “disqualifying for anyone to hold public office in 2018.”

Bill Cunningham says his brother has threatened him — which Vickers Cunningham denies ― and also provided a recorded conversation to The Dallas Morning News in which their mother, Mina Cunningham, reportedly said, “All I can do is apologize for Vic and this way that he thinks. He’s so bigoted and so forth as we all know.”

A number of people also told the outlet that Vickers Cunningham often uses the racial slur n****r, which he denied.

The GOP political hopeful is running to be commissioner in Dallas County, where black and Latino people make up the majority of the population. That was also the case when he worked as criminal district judge in the county for nearly a decade.

Cunningham insisted to the newspaper that his opposition to interracial, same-sex marriages for his own children “never translated to unfairness on the bench or discrimination in any way.”

The newspaper, which had endorsed Cunningham in the runoff election on May 22, withdrew its endorsement following the interview.