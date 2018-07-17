Controversial Writer Kurt Metzger Is Hired On New Sacha Baron Cohen Series

“ALL women are as reliable as my bible! A book that, much like a women, is incapable of lying!” Metzger wrote. (His full post and numerous follow-ups, with all their exclamation points, are not worth republishing in their entirety. You can find more here.) Regarding the UCB’s handling of the investigation, Metzger tweeted, “What are they, the Catholic church???” Later he suggested that being falsely accused of rape is worse than the actual act.

The “Who Is America?” gig appears to be the first TV writing job Metzger has secured since the 2016 controversy, which led Schumer to publicly distance herself from her friend and former employee. (She did not fire him, as the show had already gone on hiatus.)

Metzger clarified his incendiary comments a few days after first posting them online, saying that he could have made his point “more tactfully.”

“Why did the story of what actually happened come out AFTER this guy is declared a rapist? I will listen to ANY victim’s account,” he wrote. “My point was that no one seems disturbed by this. No one sees that down the road, next time we might get it wrong.”

Months later, Metzger said he did not delete “any of the posts that got me fucked with by the social justice set,” rather the site took some of them down following complaints.