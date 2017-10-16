Victims of Sexual Assault Aren't Broken, They're Healing #MeToo

Victims of Sexual Assault Aren't Broken, They're Healing

I think it’s absolutely amazing that victims of sexual assault are coming forward and sharing their stories. The overwhelming number might make a lot of people feel really guilty and uncomfortable. People don’t like to talk about touchy subjects like this, but this is how we heal.

The facts is, is that in Canada and the US alone 1 in 4 women are victims of sexual assault and 1 in 6 men are victims, mostly as young boys. These numbers are mind boggling, and I actually think for women those numbers are a little low and skewed, because as a child victim of sexual assault you are 50% more likely to experience rape later in life. I am NOT saying that sexual assault is worse for women, I am saying the numbers are worse, and that sexual assault is always horrible at any severity.

The people coming forward about their own sexual assault is an incredibly healing thing for our society. These numbers have been there all along, but the era’s before us were a ‘don’t talk, don’t tell’ era. Now as we move into the age of transparency, we can finally heal this wound in our society. Not only for the victims but for the assailants and rapists themselves. Everyone needs healing.

When people become more aware of an issue they think about it more and are more watchful. We see more college men stepping up to protect females than ever, because they are aware. It’s not that people were just being assholes before, it’s that a lot of people were oblivious. They were oblivious of the unsafety that most women felt, and oblivious to the rage that most men have inside them.

This brings me to our men. Our men are angry, for eons we have been telling our boys to not feel, don’t cry...basically don’t be human. The only acceptable outlet has been anger, even depression shows up as anger in men. We cannot discount that it is all wrong.

As we move towards true equality, which is the fact that everyone IS EQUAL, and honestly NO DIFFERENT than each other besides our upbringings, we finally get to heal a part of our separation. We have the same thoughts, the same feelings and we’re all hurting right now as our world purges everything into the open so we can finally shed some light on the situation at hand.

The fact that men and women have needed to show up like they are different creatures has caused such an imbalance. We tell boys to not have feelings, because they’re being a pussy, a girl or a fag. Feelings are human emotions and cannot be helped. Just by feeling them, there is something wrong with you? You are lesser than? Or less strong? Having emotions makes us human and it is our superpower, it’s how we connect to each other and it’s how we have compassion for each other, so no it’s not a female trait at all.

The world is feeling heavy right now, but it’s growing pains, it’s the pain of healing. Feel it, notice everything that you have been keeping inside, so that it can finally heal. We all deserve to be whole, and sexual assault especially can make us feel so shameful, whether you are a victim or a friend or family member of a victim.

I was sexually abused as a child, and I was raped in my teens. I do not feel lesser than, and the more I talk about it, the more I realize it doesn’t change anyone's feelings about me. It does not make me lesser, it makes it so that my shame heals as I talk about it. It makes it a part of my experience, and not a part of my worth. It makes me stronger.

With all the press around it, I see hope for a future where those staggering numbers drop. We are ready to understand why this has been happening, because being a victim of sexual assault and committing sexual assault, shows that there is an unhealthy part of our society around sex and sexuality. Men don’t feel like they are enough, or they feel the need to dominate (and I am not discounting that women sexually assault people to, because I know they do) and women have a lot of broken sexuality, and we can see that in the amount of women who report pain during sex (about 58%), or that cry and have an emotional time, who feel disrespected, or who attract disrespectful partners. It’s all a mess. A mess that is healing. Because NO, children DON’T want to be sexually assaulted, women DON’T want to be sexually assaulted, and everyone WANTS great and healthy sex, which can only come from healing this part of our sexuality and society.

So this being brought to light isn’t showing us how fucked up we all are. It’s showing our willingness and readiness to heal. Thank you to all the brave souls who have been coming forth. You are amazing. You are worthy. You are not broken. We are all healing. #MeToo

Much Love,

Kat Karpoff