Victor Armstrong - Friend - Colleague - Mental Health Hero...Join Him at This Saturdays AFSP Walk - Oct 28th

Victor Armstrong, MSW is Vice President, Behavioral Health with Carolinas HealthCare System based in Charlotte, NC and serves as Facility Executive of Behavioral Health- Charlotte (BHC). As such, he has responsibility for operational and strategic oversight of the 66 inpatient beds, the psychiatric emergency department, and 10, provider based, outpatient behavioral health programs on the BHC campus. Prior to his role with Carolinas Healthcare System, Victor served as Behavioral Medicine Program Manager with the Cone Health System. Victor has worked on the payer side of behavioral health through the Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, as well as in community mental health. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of National Council for Behavioral Health. He also serves as President of the Board of Directors for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NC. In addition, Victor was voted by NAMI NC, as 2012 Mental Health Professional of the Year for his advocacy in strengthening community mental health resources, including Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), rewriting of the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) curriculum to expand training on mental health issues, and leading the effort in developing a Mental Health Court in Forsyth County, NC. Additionally, Victor serves on the Board of Directors for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-NC as well as Timeout Youth, an organization that offers support, advocacy, and opportunities for personal development and social interaction to LGBTQ youth ages 11-20. He serves on the Protection & Advocacy for Patients with Mental Illness (PAIMI) Advisory Council for Disability Rights NC. Locally, Victor serves on the Mecklenburg County Mental Health Task Force and Mecklenburg Provider Council Executive Board, among many other committees and subcommittees.

Victor Armstrong is a great friend of mine. Among his many other titles, he is an honorary member of our #CNQRCollective and a tremendous advocate for all things behavioral health. Vic also works tirelessly for his wellness. His exercise routine for wellness consists of staying strong physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Weightlifting 6 days/wk, running 2x/week, daily meditation, and me time just to reflect on what’s important, including family and health. He inspires all of us with his regular posts #EasyLikeSundayMorning as he lifts weights the size of chewy from Star Wars. Calling Mr. Armstrong a power lifter is truly an understatement. Usually when he heads to the gym he rocks one of our Collective members T-shirts, thus inspiring all of us to not settle for just surviving, but pushing us to work toward thriving.

Daily Motivation from Victor Armstrong

His daily motivation posts get me out of bed early across state borders and into a gym wherever I happen to be that week.

Left To Right: Kevin Hines, Lauren Breen, & Victor Armstrong

