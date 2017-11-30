No Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is complete without a controversy, and 2017′s Shanghai show was no exception.
Karlie Kloss, who walked in the show, uploaded a video on YouTube Wednesday that gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the models before they walked the runway.
Kloss ended up revealing a little more than she bargained for, as viewers quickly noticed that models are seen singing lyrics from Cardi B’s hit song, “Bodak Yellow.”
The lyric in question is “I don’t wanna choose / And I’m quick cut a nigga off / So don’t get comfortable.” While that lyric seemed to have been edited out of the original YouTube video, an unedited clip of the models singing surfaced online.
Kloss is a member of a board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company. Requests for comment made to Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B and Kloss were not returned by publication time.
Viewers were quick to comment on the moment on Kloss’ YouTube channel.
Others expressed their outrage on Twitter.
Others pointed out that model Devon Windsor didn’t sing along to the song lyrics.
Cardi B retweeted a Twitter user’s video of the models singing on her timeline. The tweet reads, “All these bitches said nigga, too.”
For anyone that’s confused as to why it’s offensive for white people to say the slur ― yes, even in a song lyric ― let Ta-Nehisi Coates break it down for you.
“Words don’t have a meaning without context,” Coates said at an event last month at Evanston Township High School in Illinois. The author explained that even though certain communities can choose to use a derogatory term ironically among themselves, it doesn’t make it OK for those outside that community to do so.
“This will give you just a little peek into the world of what it means to be black,” he said. “Because to be black is to walk through the world and watch people doing things that you cannot do.”