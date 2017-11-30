No Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is complete without a controversy, and 2017′s Shanghai show was no exception.

Karlie Kloss, who walked in the show, uploaded a video on YouTube Wednesday that gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the models before they walked the runway.

Kloss ended up revealing a little more than she bargained for, as viewers quickly noticed that models are seen singing lyrics from Cardi B’s hit song, “Bodak Yellow.”

The lyric in question is “I don’t wanna choose / And I’m quick cut a nigga off / So don’t get comfortable.” While that lyric seemed to have been edited out of the original YouTube video, an unedited clip of the models singing surfaced online.

The Victoria's Secret angels singing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" backstage. pic.twitter.com/gGFbNBnQLI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2017

Kloss is a member of a board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company. Requests for comment made to Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B and Kloss were not returned by publication time.

Viewers were quick to comment on the moment on Kloss’ YouTube channel.

Others expressed their outrage on Twitter.

That n-word was too loud and clear for there only to be one black girl in this room https://t.co/BoY9xcyWUL — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) November 29, 2017

If you’re not black, don’t say the N word. Point. Blank. Period.



So who said it ? — Stefan (@insatiablevices) November 29, 2017

wait did those mayonnaise’s just say the n word pic.twitter.com/z48WuM6L9B — Jabe (@hostilitay) November 29, 2017

Hearing these "niggas" but not seeing no niggas pic.twitter.com/xYPAMb0djE — ♡♡♡ (@bbycalypso) November 29, 2017

The amount of wypipo under this comment confused as to why they can’t say nigga even if it’s in their “favorite chart topping songs” makes me cringe. https://t.co/6Oxy1uO2vI — Stoner Princess 👸🏽 (@_TaySharee_) November 29, 2017

All these white bitches said the n word Victoria's Secret Angels cancelled — AAAHHHᴬᴬᴬᴬᴴᴴᴴ Stop I could've dropped my crossiant (@dat_maalik) November 29, 2017

Others pointed out that model Devon Windsor didn’t sing along to the song lyrics.

Devon Windsor was like “NOPE you ain’t catching me out here not me”. pic.twitter.com/JfsvKRMjwb — db (@db) November 29, 2017

Cardi B retweeted a Twitter user’s video of the models singing on her timeline. The tweet reads, “All these bitches said nigga, too.”

For anyone that’s confused as to why it’s offensive for white people to say the slur ― yes, even in a song lyric ― let Ta-Nehisi Coates break it down for you.

“Words don’t have a meaning without context,” Coates said at an event last month at Evanston Township High School in Illinois. The author explained that even though certain communities can choose to use a derogatory term ironically among themselves, it doesn’t make it OK for those outside that community to do so.