Can You Believe?

Can you believe Trump’s saying “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for”? Gillespie campaigned on xenophobia, intolerance, economic nationalism, and Confederate statues. Any closer embrace and they would have been dancing cheek to cheek.

Can you believe Trump’s claim that the latest horrific mass shooting was not “a guns situation”? They’re all guns situations, and they’re going to continue until we break the NRA’s stranglehold on the Republican party or the GOP’s stranglehold on Congress.

Can you believe Paul Ryan’s repeated claims that the GOP tax bill would “deliver real relief for people in the middle”? This bill relieves the middle class of their tax deductions, but there’s no other relief in sight unless we all work to defeat this monstrous legislation.

Hits and Misses – the week’s best and worst moves

Hit of the Week: The Democrats’ resounding sweep of Tuesday’s election.

Miss of the Week: The GOP tax plan is an ongoing miss that gets worse with each passing day. Whether it’s the House bill, the Senate bill, or random thoughts from Trump, they all seek to rob from the poor (and middle class) and give to the rich. And they all take special aim at California by eliminating or drastically reducing deductions for property taxes, mortgage interest, and state and local taxes. To quote the late, great Ann Richards, “That old dog won’t hunt!”

Hot House Race of the Week

Darrell Issa was back in the news this week. First, he ranked #1 on Roll Call’s list of the 10 most vulnerable House incumbents in 2018; Roll Call noted that his margin of victory had declined from 31.3 points in 2012 to 20.4 points in 2014 to 0.5 points in 2016. Issa made news again when he threatened to vote against the House GOP tax bill; however he votes, he’s either a crass political opportunist or a sell-out to his own conscience. I’m proud that PAC For A Change’s video , “Darrell-iction of Duty,” has helped to make Issa even more vulnerable. We’ll replace him in 2018!

Finally…