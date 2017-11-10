(VIDEO) AppNexus, Tru Optik Deal Delivers Audiences In 75 Million OTT Households: Tru Optik’s Andre Swanston

Under the partnership announced this week between AppNexus and Tru Optik, publishers will be able to pre-segment their connected-TV inventory and have private marketplace deal ID’s to control access to the inventory. “From a technological and logistical standpoint, it’s really a huge step forward for the entire industry,” says Andre Swanston, CEO and Co-Founder of data and technology provider Tru Optik.

Swanston will be one of more than three dozen featured speakers at next week’s Beet Retreat Miami, where industry executives will gather to discuss the coming of age of targeted TV advertising. (See speaker list below.)

With the new partnership, connected TV buyers and sellers using AppNexus’ platform will be able to segment and target audiences based on data offered through the integration of Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud, according to a news release. AppNexus and Tru Optik will be able to facilitate audience delivery across 75 million OTT households in the U.S., on any connected TV device or publishers regardless of whether the publisher has registered user data.

“It’s going to be the first time in the industry that publishers can pre-segment their connected TV inventory, even outside of registered user data, against third-party segments, demos from comScore, their own first-party data, and then have private marketplace deal ID’s to control who has access to that inventory,” Swanston says.

The shift from linear to connected TV is growing faster than the shift from desktop video to mobile video, according to Swanston. “So that just gives people an idea of how tremendous the opportunity is that’s coming across connected TV.”

As he looks ahead to Beet Retreat Miami, Swanston hopes that the discussions will focus on the here and now of targeted TV.

“Everything people have been talking about over the last few years about what they hope they’ll eventually be able to do on connected TV you can do right now. Today,” he says.

In the next 90 days Tru Optik will be revealing more partnerships, in keeping with its original go-to-market strategy. Among other things, this strategy negates the need to build “a massive sales force” to ensure growth.

“Going into 2018, the majority of audience based programmatic advertising across connected TV, on both the buy side and the supply side in the U.S. for sure, will be powered by Tru Optik. And that’s really exciting for being still a relatively young and small company.”

