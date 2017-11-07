(VIDEO) Balance Impact With Respect: Sublime Skinz’s Menard

In the new age of online advertising, more and more formats offer larger and longer creative deliveries to audiences. But that doesn’t mean advertisers should ram messages down users’ throats.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, one ad exec offering so-called “high-impact” formats says they need to be more responsible than that.

“High-impact might be a big factor but you need to use it the right way,” says Sublime Skinz‘s Christophe Menard. “If you don’t respect the user, there will be no point and we will come back on what we used to see with the ads, all over the place with no efficiency and so on. You need to find the right balance.”

Print media are used to wraparound ad formats, which see brands take over the front and back pages of newspapers or magazines.

Online media are also catching up to a format that can both retain the primacy of the original product and offer brands big-league impact. That is why Menard founded Sublime Skinz, to offer the format, in 2012.

“We all are users, so we were … kind of annoyed with the ads we are used to seeing, so we want to see something different,” Menard adds. “We saw that the skins, which is the homepage takeover, was the interesting format.”

But delivery is not the only place advertisers should see a greater balance. Menard says advertisers also want to tip the balance back away from an ad-tech ecosystem in which intermediaries and vendors have often cut them out of their own supply chain.

“What the advertiser and the publisher are looking for today is to remove the middle man, get more transparency, and be much more efficient,” he says.

But Menard holds out hope for Ads.txt, the IAB initiative which will allow publishers to control who gets to bid on their inventory.