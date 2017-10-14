Courtney Love Warns Women About Harvey Weinstein In 2005 Video

Actress Courtney Love, who was lead singer of grunge rock band Hole, warned aspiring actresses in 2005 to stay away from film producer Harvey Weinstein.

TMZ released the video Saturday showing an interview with Love at a red carpet event for the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson.

“Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood?” an interviewer asks Love.

The singer pauses for a moment, saying, “I’ll get libeled if I say it,” before issuing a warning.

“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go,” she quickly says.

Weinstein has recently been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment and assault.

Love took to Twitter on Saturday to say she was “eternally banned” from talking about Weinstein by Creative Artists Agency, a talent and sports agency.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017