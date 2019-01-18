Video Of Daycare Worker Pulling Black Girl's Hair Sparks Investigation

A Texas mother is furious about a viral video that appears to show her 3-year-old daughter being mistreated at a daycare center.

“She was physically abused by an adult and someone that we paid ... for her safety,” LaQuitta Wilson told KLBK News.

The girl’s father, Martreal Walker, told the same media outlet that he would like to see “any legal action that can happen ... like jail time.”

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the video, which sparked outrage when it surfaced on social media this week, was recorded at the My Little Playhouse daycare center in Lubbock.

The video shows an unidentified woman standing behind a toddler, holding her hair and preventing her from walking away from a table. The woman can be heard saying, “She’s for real making me mad.” The woman briefly lets go of the child. When the little girl tries to leave the table again, the woman grabs her hair and yanks her backward.

The person who recorded the video can be heard laughing at various times.

The video below of the incident, which was posted to YouTube, may be upsetting to some readers.

No one has been arrested or charged at this time, but Lubbock police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which is responsible for licensing and inspection of state daycare centers, have confirmed that they are aware of the video and are investigating.

The daycare center released a statement about the incident to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Thursday.

“The owners and Directors of My Little Playhouse Learning Center LLC were made aware of video footage posted on social media at approximately 11:45 a.m.,” the statement reads. “Staff involved were fired immediately.”

According to Wilson, the video was filmed a few weeks ago, but she didn’t learn about the incident until she saw the video online this week. She said she has yet to receive an explanation from the daycare owners.

“They had no apology,” she told KLBK News. “They had no reason. They did not call me.”