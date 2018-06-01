This Video Breaks Down Why DC Films Are Not As Good As Marvel Films

While the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has made a significant amount of money at the box office, it clearly has a lot of catching up to do when compared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sure, the MCU has 19 films under its belt compared to the DCEU’s five, but the DCEU is not just behind in terms of box office gross. It’s also taken a beating from critics, with only “Wonder Woman” receiving universally positive reviews.