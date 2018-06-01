ENTERTAINMENT
This Video Breaks Down Why DC Films Are Not As Good As Marvel Films

Evan Puschak argues that differences in the action are what hurt the DCEU.
By Andy McDonald

While the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has made a significant amount of money at the box office, it clearly has a lot of catching up to do when compared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sure, the MCU has 19 films under its belt compared to the DCEU’s five, but the DCEU is not just behind in terms of box office gross. It’s also taken a beating from critics, with only “Wonder Woman” receiving universally positive reviews.

Evan Puschak, the host of the weekly pop culture YouTube series “The Nerdwriter,” breaks down why the DCEU can’t seem to captivate the public like the MCU does. And, as he argues, it has a lot to do with the action scenes.

