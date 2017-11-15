EA might make games that are popular, but its recent effort to interact with the gaming community has made them anything but that.
On Sunday, Redditor “MBMMaverick” posted his frustration with the upcoming EA game “Star Wars: Battlefront II,” complaining about the steep gameplay requirements for unlocking some of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe.
If you don’t want to pay to unlock them, or “pay to win” as it’s sometimes called, a practice EA is rather notorious for, unlocking Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader would require 40 hours of gameplay each.
Most full games don’t require that much time to complete, and some viewed this move by EA as a cash grab.
Someone calculated the amount of time it would take to unlock everything in the game, and it comes to 4,528 hours, or $2,100 if you want to pay for the features instead.
The Reddit post ― titled “Seriously? I paid $80 to have Vader locked?” ― got the attention of EA games, which replied to the concerns via the company Reddit account, “EACommunityTeam”:
The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes.
As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay.
We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets.
Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.
Suffice it to say, people were having none of that response. Within 24 hours, the comment became the most downvoted Reddit comment in the history of the site with more than 200,000 downvotes. As of this writing, it has been downvoted more than 678,000 times.
To give you an idea of how serious that number is, the next most downvoted comment on the site is at 23,600, according to Motherboard.
On Monday, after taking what can only be described as one of the most devastating internet beatings of all time, EA Executive Producer John Wasilczyk posted a blog announcing that the game’s herculean requirements would be cut by a whopping 75 percent.
Just goes to show that the people, in this or any other galaxy, ultimately wield the power.
CONVERSATIONS