Photos And Videos Capture Hawaii Lava Consuming Car, Destroying Buildings

A video of lava deluging a car during Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption and other staggering photos provide a grim look at how powerful the spewing molten rock is.

Shared late Sunday night by WeatherNation, the time-lapse clip shows the creeping lava engulfing a car parked on the side of the road in the Big Island’s Leilani Estates.

Absolutely insane video out of Leilani Estates, HI.



Watch a wall of lava engulf a car. pic.twitter.com/PIlpxpYZsT — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 7, 2018

Since it first began spewing lava into residential areas on Thursday, the volcano has forced about 1,700 evacuations as it blanketed the island’s Puna district, destroyed at least 35 structures and forced roadway closures. Authorities have identified the emergence of 10 fissures, elongated fractures or cracks in the earth’s surface from which lava spews.

Officials said Sunday it was impossible to predict when the destructive volcanic activity would cease. Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted last week after days of earthquakes. The volcanic activity intensified on Friday after powerful, back-to-back temblors shook the island.

Take a look below at more images of the disaster unfolding: