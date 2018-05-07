ENVIRONMENT
Photos And Videos Capture Hawaii Lava Consuming Car, Destroying Buildings

Officials can't predict when the volcanic threat will die down.
By Lydia O'Connor and Damon Dahlen

A video of lava deluging a car during Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption and other staggering photos provide a grim look at how powerful the spewing molten rock is. 

Shared late Sunday night by WeatherNation, the time-lapse clip shows the creeping lava engulfing a car parked on the side of the road in the Big Island’s Leilani Estates.

Since it first began spewing lava into residential areas on Thursday, the volcano has forced about 1,700 evacuations as it blanketed the island’s Puna district, destroyed at least 35 structures and forced roadway closures. Authorities have identified the emergence of 10 fissures, elongated fractures or cracks in the earth’s surface from which lava spews.

Officials said Sunday it was impossible to predict when the destructive volcanic activity would cease. Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted last week after days of earthquakes. The volcanic activity intensified on Friday after powerful, back-to-back temblors shook the island. 

Take a look below at more images of the disaster unfolding:

    Handout via Getty Images
    A lava flow moves on Makamae Street on Sunday in Leilani Estates.
    Handout via Getty Images
    Lava erupts from a fissure in Leilani Estates on Saturday.
    Terray Sylvester/Reuters
    Carolyn McNamara, 70, hugs her neighbor Paul Campbell, 68, at an evacuation center in Pahoa after moving out of their homes in the Puna community of Leilani Estates on Friday.
    Handout via Getty Images
    A column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume looms over the Big Island on Friday. 
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    A man watches as lava spews from a fissure in Leilani Estates on Friday.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    Visitors view the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the re-opened Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Monday.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    Lava from volcanic fissures slowly flows and overtakes structures and trees in Leilani Estates on Sunday.
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    People take photos of lava as steam rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates on Friday.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    A plume of gas mixed with smoke from fires caused by lava rises amid clouds in Leilani Estates on Sunday.
    Handout via Getty Images
    The collapsed Puu Oo crater, which formed on April 30, spews ash on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Thursday.
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    A man climbs onto a petrified lava flow from long ago for a picture of the plume of volcanic smoke over Leilani Estates on Sunday.
    Handout via Getty Images
    A crack opened on Pahoa's Pohoiki Road on Saturday.
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    Personnel at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park turn people away on Saturday.
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    Police and the National Guard check the identification of every vehicle passenger before allowing evacuees to return to their homes in Leilani Estates on Sunday.
    Handout via Getty Images
    The level of the summit's lava lake has reportedly dropped since last week. 
    Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
    Vehicles head for the intersection of Pahoa and Kapoho roads as evacuees are allowed to return to their Leilani Estates homes to gather belongings on Sunday.
    Handout/Reuters
    A fissure in Leilani Estates lights up its surroundings on Friday.
    Handout/Reuters
    U.S. Geological Survey scientists monitor Kilauea's eruption spatter on the roads in Leilani Estates on Sunday.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    Parishioners pray at Sacred Heart Church on Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday.
