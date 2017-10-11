(VIDEO) Looking For ‘Moments That Matter’ To Entice Beer Drinkers: MillerCoors’ Brad Feinberg

ORLANDO – When it comes to selling beer, there is no “linear funnel” as has been standard marketing textbook fare for decades. MillerCoors has a three-pronged approach to understanding to whom, where and when to distribute its messages.

“I think a lot of marketers today start with a creative brief and the idea, ‘Here’s my message. Go find me places to put that message at.’ I think that is the backward- looking view, says Brad Feinberg, Sr. Director, Media & Consumer Engagement, MillerCoors.

MillerCoors’ planning starts with “dimensionalizing the person, humanizing the business and the brand and understanding them from a multidimensional perspective,” he says in this interview with Beet.TV at the Masters of Marketing conference of the Association of National Advertisers.

Going beyond demographics requires studying peoples’ behaviors and attitudes, especially as it relates to consuming beer and on what occasions. “Then you go to the right places,” says Feinberg, an aspect that has major geographic implications.

Then comes defining “the moments that matter” when MillerCoors messaging will resonate best and that will break though. “Something they don’t avoid.”

Asked for his thoughts on the value of one-to-one marketing, Feinberg points to the elimination of waste in not serving ads to people who aren’t likely prospects. And while the “funnel” may exist, it’s not an off-the-shelf item.

“I don’t think there’s a very linear funnel as has always been described in marketing textbooks. I actually think the funnel is much more complex than that.”

One-to-one marketing takes in such elements as geography but also shopping behavior. For example, in some markets the convenience store is the primary destination for those seeking a 24-once beer at the end of the workday, but shoppers haven’t necessarily made up their minds as to exactly what to purchase.

“A lot of it is very impulsive behavior. As long as we’re there at that moment, that’s the opportunity for us to create something customized,” Feinberg adds.

Like other marketers, MillerCoors is aiming less at disruption and more at earning consumer attention.

“I think we need to refocus ourselves on reinforcing their behavior than disrupting their behavior. It’s really critical for us to create messaging that consumers are seeking out. Content that they are seeking out in environments that are most relevant to the brand,” Feinberg says.

This video is part of a Beet.TV leadership series produced at the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, 2017. The series is presented by FreeWheel. Please find more videos from Orlando, visit this page.