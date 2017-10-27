(VIDEO) Media Industry Launches Puerto Rico Support Campaign

Omnicom Media Group and Beet.TV

Founding Sponsors

AT&T AdWorks and Teads

#SWPR

As some 600 marketing, media and adtech executives gather at the Festival of Media/LATAMconference near Miami on October 30, a program STAND WITH PUERTO RICO will launch to galvanize industry action to help Puerto Rico.

In this video to show to the attendees, U.S. Representative Darren Soto (D-FL) implores the industry to get involved. To “tell the story” of the needs of Puerto Rico.

About the Program:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, much of Puerto Rico is struggling for basic needs including power, water, food, medical care, housing and education. Needs are immediate and more will be required through a long reconstruction.

The day-long call to action will seek industry help by:

Driving global awareness to the problems on the island

Highlighting current and planned initiatives on the island by the private sector

Presenting the work being done by nonprofits who are delivering relief

The program will include:

A briefing on the state of Puerto Rico by Congressman Darren Soto (FL-D) via video; an address by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) via video; presentations by NGO’s who are currently in Puerto Rico including the American Red Cross, the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico; Vieques Love, Project Rubicon, executives from P&G on their efforts in Puerto Rico; executives from San Juan of Omnicom Media Group LATAM agencies OMD, PHd and Hearts & Science; other media and creative agencies along with adtech companies who are supporting Puerto Rico.

The goal of the program is to:

Brief the industry on the immediate and long-term needs of the island

Match media, creative agencies and marketers with NGOs

Brainstorm creative solutions using technology, social media and traditional media

Enlist volunteers to go with relief groups to Puerto Rico

Build key partnerships to make this effort ongoing

Launch Event: Monday, October 30

Festival of Media, Turnberry Isle Resort, Aventura, Florida 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Presentations at 11:00 and 3:00 with ongoing conversations. This will take place in Salon #2. (Changes, updates to follow.)

The event will be co-hosted by Julian Porras, CEO of Omnicom Media Group LATAM; Andres Claudio, GM Hearts & Science Puerto Rico and Andy Plesser, Publisher of Beet.TV

About this Initiative

Omnicom Media Group is a global media agency holding company with offices around the world, including three agencies in Puerto Rico. Andy Plesser is publisher of Beet.TV, a media industry news publication. Andy and his wife own a home in Vieques, Puerto Rico and have been involved with the island’s recovery. Andy, Andres and Julian hope that the event will grow into a robust, on-going campaign of lasting value to the people of Puerto Rico. The launch of this program is sponsored by founding partners AT&T AdWorks and Teads.

For information contact: andy@beet.tv

Please find this list of non-profit organizations supporting Puerto Rico.

Neither Omnicom Media Group or Beet Media LLC are soliciting or collecting contributions.

A second gathering of STAND WITH PUERTO RICO is scheduled for the morning of November 15 at the SLS Brickell Miami. Details to be published shortly.