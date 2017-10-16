(VIDEO) Nielsen’s Maran Sees Brands Striving For Long-Term Measurement

ORLANDO — Digital channels have historically been seen as the place to execute performance ad campaigns – highly targeting, highly effective and geared highly toward measuring near-term impacts like clicks or sales.

Now brands are also increasingly hoping to use digital to place top-of-the-marketing-funnel awareness campaigns.

Tracking the effect of such campaigns has traditionally been complex – but that doesn’t mean brands don’t want the same super-powers in these kinds of campaigns all the same.

“Right now, internally, they’re dealing with a lot of trying to figure out how to transform their brands, and use advertising more effectively, but balancing that with a lot of data that’s really particularly useful for understanding short-term sales impact.

“I’ve been hearing this for months – a need to focus investment on brand, but balancing that with demands from CFOs, largely, to demonstrate short-term ROI,” says Enid Maran marketing effectiveness managing director at media measurer Nielsen, in this video interview with Beet.TV.

“One thing that’s been particularly tricky, I think, for a lot of them is, ensuring that their success metrics match their goals. So there’s certainly a need for attribution.”

Nielsen is trying to help brands do that across platforms with its products like Total Audience Suite and Digital Content Ratings, which follows its Digital Ad Ratings service that has been i- market for six years now.

It may help that Nielsen is now measuring video viewership on Hulu, Facebook and YouTube as of this summer.

But Maran wants the ad-tech world to be far more simplified overall.

“It shouldn’t be as complex,” she adds. “Perhaps the best end state, and I don’t mean this in a negative way at all, but perhaps the best end state is we don’t actually need the Lumascape.”

This video is part of a Beet.TV leadership series produced at the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, 2017. The series is presented by FreeWheel. Please find more videos from Orlando, visit this page.