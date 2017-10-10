(VIDEO) one2one Media’s Mike Bologna: Huge Demand For One-To-One Video, Sales Attribution

ORLANDO – To reach households with addressable ads on a one-to-one basis at scale, advertisers and agencies need to do it on a one-to-many basis. This is due to the technology and infrastructure variations between multichannel video programming distributor (MVPDs) and smart TV manufacturers.

Last spring, one2one Media set out to leverage an integrated set of systems and technology to drive efficiency and yield by automating workflows and providing a unified reporting approach for addressable video. Six months later, President Mike Bologna voices no regrets.

“Our thought process has been spot on. There’s huge demand in the market for what we’re doing and the reception from agencies and advertisers has been fantastic,” Bologna says in this interview with Beet.TV at the Masters of Marketing Conference of the Association of National Advertisers.

One-to-many could well describe advertisers and agencies “having to communicate and talk to 12 different systems using 40 different pieces of technology and 100 different data partners,” Bologna adds. “We do that all for them.”

Right now, the primary source of addressable video right comes via the two minutes of ad inventory each hour that MVPD’s serve up either through linear or the video-on-demand stream. This represents most of one2one Media’s campaigns, with the other 30 percent extending out on to connected television, tablets and smartphones.

“Because we use the same data sets and the same matching agents, we’re able to create an unduplicated reach and frequency of the ads delivered to those specified segments and then tie it back to sales,” Bologna says.

Advanced TV company Cross MediaWorks launched one2one Media in April of 2017, adding to a portfolio that consisted of creative and media agency TCA and video solutions provider Cadent.

“Over last six months alone we’ve seen an increase in customer billings by over 50 percent. That leads me to believe that the industry is really starting to tie together the value of a one-to-one video spot and the sales attribution associated with it.”

This video is part of a Beet.TV leadership series produced at the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, 2017. The series is presented by FreeWheel. Please find more videos from Orlando, visit this page.