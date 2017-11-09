Video Premiere: "Know Better" by London Future (Feat. SYMON)

London Future is no stranger to tropical grooves, and luscious atmospheres. That’s why the video for his most recent single “Know Better” (feat. SYMON) is the perfect accompaniment to the track’s Caribbean stylings and Soca flourishing. For those unfamiliar with London Future, he’s a multi-platinum producer hailing from the island paradise of Trinidad and Tobago, one who’s been making waves in the electronic world for some time now. Soca, a shortened version of “Soul of Calypso” was born in Trinidad and Tobago, so it only makes sense that London Future would be building his style with the island sound as a backbone. Although his tracks in the past have touched on the style, it’s with “Know Better” where he truly lets the influence shine.

At its very core, “Know Better” is a thumping deep house hit, with a magnetic draw to get your body moving. From the get-go, the pulse of the bass hypnotically urges the listener to groove; a continuously plucked guitar keeps the pace feeling ever accelerating. In true house fashion, rhythmic piano chords bolster the production and usher in the angelic vocals of SYMON. The verse glides effortlessly, the melodic vocal line bears the brunt of the work while London’s subtle production gradually builds upon itself as we approach the chorus. By the time we’ve reached the drop, SYMON’s vocals dissipate to reveal the brilliantly minimalist beat that is just perfectly addictive. Beaming with Caribbean flair, the Soca sound that London Future aims to highlight in “Know Better” is the entrancing force (paired with SYMON’s undeniable talent). It makes sure to keep the track barreling along with tropical charm and swoon-worthy melodies.

The video is as alluring as the production; swooping shots of a tropical paradise (the bright blue waters, cliffside vistas, and island magic of Ibiza, Spain) accompany the seductive charm of SYMON. Dreamily displaying the environment as she sings to the camera, we’re entranced from the start, and for a second you can even lose yourself in the scenery. London Future himself appears a few times in the video, but our focus is mostly kept on the sultry vocals of SYMON and her seductive confidence that emphasizes the lyrical content of the song. A lamenting explanation to a lover that although things may be good, you’re bad for me and: “I know, you know, I know better.”