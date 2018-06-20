Video Shows Unaccompanied Kids Brought To NYC Foster Center In Dead Of Night

Unaccompanied children who may have been separated from their families crossing the U.S. border were brought to a New York City foster care organization in the dead of night, according to new video taken by the cable news channel Spectrum News NY1.

“It was jarring to see in the middle of the night,” reporter Josh Robin said during a report Wednesday morning that aired video of young girls who were speaking Spanish being led into a facility in East Harlem run by Cayuga Centers around 12:45 a.m. The children, their faces covered with coats, were led out of the building and into cars about an hour later.

“There was basically no one else on the street and the woman that they were with emphatically denied that they had been separated from their parents,” Robin reported.

In addition to the girls shown in the video, at least 74 children have been sent to nine shelters in New York, according to the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D). The immigrant kids are being separated from their families under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy so the parents can be prosecuted for entering the U.S. illegally.

The Spectrum News NY1 reporter said he and a camera operator received a tip late Tuesday that a group of immigrant children separated from their parents at the border would be brought to the foster center. He said the network’s reporters “don’t know for sure” that these children were removed from their families under the Trump zero tolerance policy.

Edward Hayes, president and CEO of Cayuga Centers, told The Gothamist Wednesday that the agency is caring for “unaccompanied children,” but declined to confirm if the girls were immigrant children separated from their parents at the border.

“What I’m doing is respecting the terms of the contract, and it’s important to respect these kids,” Hayes said. “These are tender, vulnerable kids who don’t deserve to be frightened. They’re incredibly heroic kids and we’re trying to take care of them.”

Cayuga Center does place immigrant children in foster home settings, according to the organization’s website.

“These children are placed in Spanish-speaking foster homes as they await reunification with a family member or sponsor, or return to the country of origin,” the website reads.

The Trump administration has come under fire for its policy of taking children from immigrant families caught illegally crossing the border. Thousands of children have been detained under the policy in recent weeks ― many behind chain-link fences ― in processing centers around the country.