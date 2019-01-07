Drake Kisses, Caresses 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage In Newly Surfaced Video

A disturbing video of Drake kissing and fondling a 17-year-old female fan at a concert has surfaced on Twitter, sparking criticism and comparisons with R. Kelly.

A video posted last week by Twitter user The Spook God shows Drake inviting a fan from the audience onstage. The clip shows Drake dancing with the woman, then turning her to face away from him. As he stands behind her, he says into the mic: “I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, is it like Herbal Essences? It smells fresh.”

Drake adjusts the woman’s T-shirt and kisses her on the back of her neck and ear. He then embraces her from behind, brushing his arms and hands against her breasts. Finally, he asks: “How old are you?”

When the fan tells Drake she’s 17, people in the crowd start laughing and yelling. Drake, now 32, jokingly shouts: “I can’t go to jail yet, man!”

“Why do you look like that?!” he adds, looking at the woman. “Well look, I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

Drake kisses the woman’s face several times, then directs her off stage.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

Drake’s rep declined to comment on the video.

It’s unclear when and where the video was taken, but a YouTube video published in 2010 shows the same clip. According to that video, it was taken at a Drake concert in Denver in May 2010. The age of consent in Colorado is 17.

As of Monday morning, the video had received over 24,000 retweets and 57,000 likes.

Drake fans and others on Twitter quickly criticized the rapper’s behavior in the video. Many pointed out similarities between Drake’s conduct and allegations of sexual abuse examined in the recent docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

“This isn’t just about Drake. People are not asking questions that should be asked,” writer Eve L. Ewing wrote on Twitter. “And it’s real easy to watch # SurvivingRKelly and say ‘Why didn’t anyone xyz...’ but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.”

Others pointed out that this is not the first time Drake has come under fire for his conduct with young women. Last year, it was rumored that the rapper dated 18-year-old model Bella Harris. Drake also has been criticized for texting “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown when she was 14 about her love life.

See more reactions from people on Twitter below:

It’s entirely disgusting that as a grown man, you find yourself gravitating towards a child. This means that they want something that is untouched? That they HAVE NOT TRIED? to fulfill their own sick agenda. I’m honestly disgusted. #Rkelly #drake — shay (@mayahxoxo1) January 6, 2019

He kissed her on the neck

DRAKE said he gets carried away

Asks her age

She says 17

Kisses her on the lips pic.twitter.com/CZLt9EQ6vP — Parth Jain🌐 (@dragonlord_66) January 5, 2019

so... again...



and honestly this isn’t just about drake. people are not asking questions that should be asked. And it’s real easy to watch #SurvivingRKelly and say “why didn’t anyone xyz...” but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.https://t.co/SU93YdIamY — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) January 5, 2019

y’all acting like #drake hasn’t BEEN a pedophile. this isn’t new. he has a long history of getting involved with underage girls. don’t brush off one experience just because it was a while ago or ‘people make mistakes’. it wasn’t a mistake. it’s literally his history — FruityBeauty🍍 (@ChristinaCEP) January 6, 2019

#Drake be like:

"Can I see some ID?"

*underage girl*: *hands id to him*

Drake: pic.twitter.com/3mAV0lQSRI — Spencer Davis (@spalda816913) January 5, 2019

Drake: i don't know if i should feel bad but i like the way your breasts feel against my chestpic.twitter.com/KzCTlc5aqP — feb 14 (@BIGBABYCHARLIE) January 5, 2019