(VIDEO) With Dynamic Creative Optimization, Marketing And Sales Unity Is Key: Dell’s Dina Gowar

ORLANDO – It might be hard to believe in this Age of Amazon, but not everything can be purchased with one click. For Dell, this means using dynamic creative optimization (DCO) in different ways depending on whether it’s trying to lure consumers or businesses.

“The strategy that we employ for DCO is very different on the consumer side of the business than it is on our commercial side of the business, says Dina Gowar, Chief of Staff, Digital Marketing Team, Dell, which has employed the targeting technique for about three years.

On the consumer side, Dell uses DCO in the traditional retargeting sense of cross-selling and up-selling. Such tactics are “based on what that customer was doing, what we know about them, what they were looking at, what they would genuinely be interested in,” Gowar adds in this interview with Beet.TV at the Masters of Marketing conference of the Association of National Advertisers.

Dell is more focused on relationship building with its commercial clients and prospects, seeking to nurture trust and loyalty. Thought leadership content in the form of ads touting white papers or case studies are employed depending on the solution a website visitor had viewed.

Online selling changed dramatically for Dell with its landmark acquisition of EMC a year ago, which yielded “a huge portfolio of solutions and services that you can’t just buy with a click,” says Gowar. “It’s a much longer process…nine months from when someone might start looking at something to when they ultimately buy that solution.”

In the interim, sales and marketing need to be closely aligned to ensure that messaging is appropriate, because a prospect that expressed interested in particular solutions or services at the beginning of their search might be looking for something entirely different over time.

While at the Masters of Marketing confab, Gowar is pleased with the “feel good factor” expressed by so many brand representatives and encouraged for the advertising and consumer-engagement implications in a city that was ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

“There’s so much wrong in the world right now, let’s leverage the eyeballs that we get, our brand position and brand equity and followers to try to bring people together,” she says. “It’s great to be here and share the love amongst your peers and colleagues.”

