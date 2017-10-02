CRIME
10/02/2017 10:30 am ET Updated Oct 04, 2017

Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

At least 58 people were killed, plus the gunman, and more than 500 were injured.
By Chris McGonigal

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.

Photos and videos from the scene show the deadly mayhem that rained from above as the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock was found dead inside the hotel room, police said. 

See the latest photos and videos below.

Steve Marcus / Reuters
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue
  • Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    People hug and cry outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    A cowboy hat lies in the street.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    Las Vegas police search for the gunman while protecting fleeing fans.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    Fans run from the Route 91 Harvest festival after a gunman opened fire.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    Others dive for cover.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    Some fans drop to the ground.

  • A post shared by Russell Bleck (@rtbleck) on

  • David Becker via Getty Images
    People run from the Route 91 Harvest festival.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    People scramble for cover.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    A man in a wheelchair is helped away.
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    People run for cover. 
  • David Becker via Getty Images
    A person takes cover amid the shooting. 
  • David Becker via Getty Images
     A person runs barefoot from the shooting. 
  • Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, which had been closed.
  • Steve Marcus / Reuters
    A pair of cowboy boots lies in the street outside the concert venue.
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Las Vegas Las Vegas Shooting Photo
Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas
CONVERSATIONS