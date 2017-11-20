Some people are upset with Selena Gomez’s big comeback performance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Viewers accused the newly blond singer, who recently underwent a kidney transplant, of lip-syncing her latest single, “Wolves.” Gomez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wait wait wait... okay y’all not trying to bash on anyone’s performance but was that a lip sync slip up or like some really loud back up vocals in Selena Gomez ‘s performance likeeeee.... genuinely asking #AMAs #2017 pic.twitter.com/OGecTI3s0q — Sky Marceli McCorkle (@SheBeSkyHigh) November 20, 2017

Selena Gomez lip syncing during her big return to the stage 🤔😶 #AMAs — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) November 20, 2017

They made a big deal of this being Selena Gomez's only tv performance of the year... and she's OBVIOUSLY lip syncing — debo.♔♕ (@_therealSag) November 20, 2017

Many Gomez fans supported the 25-year-old singer for showing up and performing at all, given the health issues she’s faced due to lupus and the kidney transplant she had over the summer.

Quick reminder to all the haters bitching about her lip syncing...

SHE JUST GOT A NEW KIDNEY A FEW MONTHS AGO. I can’t believe she even performed.... you go, @selenagomez. 💗👑 #SELENAxAMAs https://t.co/zw7KbY3JEB — Kylie Matea Thesz (@killakyy_7) November 20, 2017

Can people not trash Selena Gomez about her performance because she was apparently lip synching? I'd like to see you go through what she has in the past year and perform in front of millions — READY TO CRY AND SCREAM WHILE WATCHING THE AMAS (@asian_repunzel) November 20, 2017

#AMAs Some people should actually read before they comment. Selena Gomez had a panic attack pre performance because she thought her singing wouldn't be good enough hence the lip syncing. Now leave her the fuck alone — Julie (@jaykay287) November 20, 2017

lip-syncing or not, selena gomez is an inspirational legend and there’s no denying her insanely talented voice. it’s an award show people!!! let her perform and have fun!!! #AMAs — abbigail singer (@AbbigailSinger1) November 20, 2017

Gomez faced criticism over lip-syncing before at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She responded to claims via an Instagram comment, telling fans, “Yes I fucking sing live.”

That same year, the singer spoke out about how hard it was to face harsh judgement from viewers and fans who were unaware of the health issues she’s battling.