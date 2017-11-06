Vince Reed’s 4 Steps for Crushing It With Facebook Ads

If you’re an entrepreneur or small business owner who’s been struggling to make Facebook ads work for your business, I hate to break it to you, but the problem is not Facebook or their ad platform. The problem is you. Don’t feel bad though, it’s not your fault.

The relative ease of creating an ad, coupled with the countless number of gurus who all swear they’ve cracked the code to “getting rich with Facebook ads”, has caused you to focus on all of the wrong things. As a result, the deck is heavily stacked against you.

Luckily, there’s a handful of real-deal rock stars who have not only created massive success for themselves using Facebook ads, but have also taught thousands of others to do the same. One such rockstar is Vince Reed.

Reed is the author of Internet Traffic And Leads and the founder of Internet Traffic Factory. Vince recently launched iLeadrs, an online community dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners generate more traffic and leads for their business. Recently, I had the rare opportunity to meet with Vince over breakfast and pick his brain about how he’s been able to create exceptional results using Facebook ads. During our talk, he laid out 4 easy-to-follow steps that absolutely anybody can use to go from burning money to printing money with Facebook ads.

1. BUILD YOUR FOLLOWING THE RIGHT WAY

Reed says, “You can attract followers for the sake of having a lot of followers, but if they will never be your customers, then what’s the point?”

Instead of focusing on quantity, Reed chooses to focus on quality.

Here’s how Vince explained it to me: Having a smaller, yet hyper targeted following ensures his message will resonate with his followers and motivate them to move to the next point in his sales funnel.

When I asked Vince how he goes about building the perfect following, this is what he said:

“Allow your free content like blog posts and Facebook lives to be the thing that attracts new audiences. This is how you build your cold audience to start the process. And this strategy works on every platform, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, ect.”

2. BUILD FROM WITHIN

“I view every follower as a warm lead and I focus my advertising on people who already know me and who I’ve already been able to add value to.” As a result of this strategy, his cost per conversion (when a customer takes an action) goes way down, and his leads and sales increase dramatically.

3. SWITCH IT UP

If you’ve ever been frustrated or confused by an ad that performs poorly despite having the correct message and targeting, employing Vince’s “switch it up” strategy may be the breakthrough you’re looking for.

Vince explained it as follows: “Just because somebody may have seen one of my ads and not taken the action I wanted them to take, doesn’t mean they aren’t interested. You always need to switch up your messaging because different people take action for different reasons. Some people may buy your products for logical reasons, others may buy for emotional reasons. Because of this, I always create different messages that focus on different triggers, but they all end up with the prospect taking the same action.”

4. STAY IN FRONT OF THEM 24/7

“Once somebody is in your world, you want to stay in front of them until they take the action you want them to take. You want them to see you every time they log into Facebook,” says Reed.

Vince is talking about “retargeting”, a marketing tactic where somebody sees your ad, based upon an action that they have previously taken. When Vince first explained this strategy to me, he could tell from the look on my face that I was slightly confused and a little overwhelmed. Being the awesome teacher and trainer that Vince is, he said, “Let me draw it out for you.”

Below is the exact sketch Vince drew out for me.

Above the line are your “prospects”. These are Vince’s followers who already know him, and to whom he is already adding value. They are shown an ad with the goal of getting them on his email list.

Below the line are your “leads”. Once somebody is on his email list, he uploads the email list to Facebook. Then, Vince retargets them by showing a video sales letter for a product that solves a problem they’re having.

Finally, you have your “buyers”. Once a prospect buys, they are retargeted with yet another series of ads. This time, the goal is to ascend them up your value ladder and sell them additional products and services that are complementary to the first product or service they already bought.